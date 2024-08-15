Employment Rights Bill: ministers hail partnership with business

The government has held a ‘first-of-its-kind’ meeting with business leaders and unions in a bid to deliver its commitment to ‘make work pay’.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds hosted organisations and senior trade union representatives for the first time to talk about workers’ rights.

The move follows Labour’s vow to introduce the Employment Rights Bill within its first 100 days in government, which it says will play a central part in its delivery of its mission to make work pay.

Rayner said: “Our plan to make work pay will bring together workers and businesses, both big and small and across different industries, for the good of the economy. This first-of-its-kind meeting has kicked off a new era of partnership that will bring benefits to everyone across the country striving to build a better life.”

According to the government, both businesses and workers will have “a bigger voice at the table” to help establish “workplace rights fit for a modern economy”.

Minister for employment rights Justin Madders said: “It is time for the views of unions and businesses to be heard. This government understands the importance of stakeholders when deciding on policy.

“We are getting cracking on the Bill. It will be delivered in the first 100 days and it’s great to get together to share insights that will help us to make sure it does what we intend it to.”

Attendees at the meeting included GMB, TUC, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, Unison, Unite, Prospect, British Chambers of Commerce, Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development, Confederation of British Industry, Federation of Small Businesses, Institute of Directors, Make UK and Recruitment and Employment Confederation.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said: “We recognise and welcome a number of the changes in the government’s Plan to Make Work Pay. Together they amount to the biggest transformation of workers’ rights in a generation.

“Therefore, consultation will be essential to ensure that any reforms achieve the right outcomes for individuals and employers. We look forward to being part of that process.”

The meeting follows the government’s recent decision to overhaul the Low Pay Commission’s remit to make national living wage rate recommendations based on its intention to maintain the two-thirds median earnings for 2025.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Britain’s problems are best solved when governments, unions and businesses work together. Lifting standards and making work pay will drive the economic growth to deliver proper investment in essential services.”

She added: “It’s only bad bosses who won’t want this initiative to succeed. Decent employers and staff across the UK know making work pay means a real change for the better.”

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs