EU Settlement Scheme deadline passes today

As the deadline for applications under the EU Settlement Scheme passes today (30 June 2021), immigration law experts have highlighted that employees can continue working while their application is pending past the cut-off date.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.