EU Settlement Scheme deadline passes today

As the deadline for applications under the EU Settlement Scheme passes today (30 June 2021), immigration law experts have highlighted that employees can continue working while their application is pending past the cut-off date. The latest guidance for employers states that they should not terminate an EU or EEA national’s employment contract where they discover the deadline for applying for pre- or settled status has been missed. However, this is only a transitional measure valid up until 31 December 2021, lawyers have warned. Employees will be given 28 days to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme if they have “reasonable grounds” for missing today’s deadline. Some EU and EEA citizens living and working in the UK still face an uncertain future, according to law firm Kingsley Napley, with an estimated 350,000 people still yet to apply under the scheme. According to Home Office figures, 5.6 million EU and EEA citizens and their dependants have applied for settled status. Ilda de Sousa, immigration partner at Kingsley Napley, said many applications are being refused or declared invalid by the Home Office. “There is an important legal distinction between applications which are refused and those rejected as invalid. Refused applicants have a right of appeal, whereas applications rejected as invalid have no right of appeal,” she warned. “EU and EEA nationals who have applications rejected as invalid after the deadline will be in difficulty.” Reasons for an invalid application could be a failure to provide a passport or na
