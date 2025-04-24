Labour MPs urge more flexibility with EU over youth mobility

BrexitRight to workEuropeLatest NewsEconomics, government & business

More than 70 Labour MPs and peers are urging ministers to plan for a post-Brexit youth mobility scheme with the European Union, a move they say would foster work opportunities for young people.

In a letter to Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, 62 MPs and 11 peers called for a “new and bespoke youth visa scheme” for UK and EU citizens under 30.

A Brexit-reset summit is due to take place in London on 19 May, at which youth mobility plans will be discussed.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed that talks about such a scheme were already underway with the EU but said there would be “no return to freedom of movement”. She has previously indicated that she was in favour of a temporary visa for young adults from EU countries who wanted to live and work in the UK, because of its economic boost.

Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, however, has reportedly been more cautious over allowing a scheme allowing EU citizens to stay for more than 12 months, because of the risk of inflating migration statistics.

Asked if a youth mobility scheme was “not quite off the table”, the Chancellor told LBC: “Those discussions with our colleagues and allies in the European Union are ongoing at the moment.” She said May’s summit would be focused on reducing trade barriers with Europe.

The EU is not thought to be keen on a comprehensive reset without an agreement that would allow 18 to 30-year-olds in the UK and EU to live, work and study in each other’s countries. Such a scheme could be labelled a “youth experience scheme” to distance it from any association with freedom of movement, EU officials have suggested.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “We’re listening to what the EU has to say on a range of issues, and we will consider sensible proposals within the bounds of our red lines.”

The MPs’ letter argues that such a scheme would benefit both British and European youth, fostering closer ties and addressing some of the challenges posed by Brexit. It stated that any youth mobility scheme should be in line with the UK’s existing arrangements with countries such as Australia and Canada, with a time limit on visas and a cap on numbers.

The MPs wrote: “A bespoke scheme would extend new cultural, educational and economic opportunities to young people in the UK without returning to free movement.”

Andrew Lewin, Labour MP for Welwyn Hatfield and one of the signatories of the letter, said: “The government committed to a stronger partnership with the EU in our manifesto. We have a mandate for change and a chance to strike a deal to reduce the burdens on business and be a catalyst for economic growth.”

