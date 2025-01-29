Exclusive: What attracts each generation to a job?

New research has laid bare what is important for each generation when finding a new job, with employer brand and reputation deemed as “crucial” for most.

Vermelo RPO, recruitment agency Gerrard White and Personnel Today looked at the changing priorities around jobseeking from baby boomers to generations X, Y and Z.

The research, How to attract a multigenerational workforce, conducted in the final weeks of 2024, found employer brand and company reputation more important than ever. From gen X through to gen Z, the younger age groups use this as a defining factor in job attraction

Sixty per cent of gen Z said employer brand was “very important” for job attraction, compared with 56% of gen Y and 48% of gen Z. Only a third (32%) of baby boomers said this was the case.

Company reputation was equally important across generations with 80% of baby boomers describing it as a crucial factor attracting candidates to a company, compared with 73%, 69% and 71% of generations X, Y and Z respectively.

Career progression was seen as crucial for 86% of gen Z, compared with 80% of gen Y, 67% of gen X and 48% of baby boomers.

Anthony Butler, managing director at Vermelo, said: “The survey uncovered important insights into shifting employee priorities. The younger generations valuing career progression over salary, presents a good opportunity for businesses, especially those facing national insurance tax increases.

“With millennials and gen X prioritising flexible hours and locations and baby boomers exhibiting adaptable expectations, organisations can strategically design compensation and career development programs to suit their objectives. By aligning their offerings with candidate needs in these ways, businesses can manage costs effectively whilst boosting employee satisfaction at the same time.”

Hybrid working locations were seen as crucial to 70% and 74% of generations X and Y respectively, compared with 52% of baby boomers and 49% of gen Z.

“Dedication to diversity” was seen as more important to younger generations but no age group scored over 50%. Forty-six per cent of gen Z said this was crucial, compared to 40% of millennials, 31% of gen X and only 8% of baby boomers.

Kathryn Hunt, head of operations for Gerrard White, said: “A key finding in the survey is that younger generations have the highest preference to use recruitment agencies, anticipating that they will be presented with highly relevant job opportunities.

“Among all age groups, they are the most likely to rely on these services, expecting recruiters to offer a curated selection of positions that align closely with their skills and preferences. This reflects the broader trend of a generation accustomed to having immediate access to specific information at their fingertips and it follows that they expect this convenience with their job search process too.”

Other findings included:

Baby boomers cited the fewest “critical” factors in the survey, describing things as “somewhat important” rather than critical and suggesting a more open mind to job offers.

Having a good amount of paid time off was shown to be the most important factor in job attraction for gen X, along with hybrid working and flexible hours.

A high salary was seen as critical for 69% of gen X, compared with 63% of gen Y, and around half of baby boomer (52%) and gen Z (51%).

Rachel Harris, head of marketing at Vermelo, said: “This survey highlights the growing importance of employer branding and company reputation for UK businesses, particularly in attracting younger generations. This means that offering a compelling employer value proposition is no longer optional, but essential in competing for talent.

“Companies that effectively communicate their values and reflect a positive workplace culture are more likely to attract and retain the next generation of workers, who increasingly prioritise these factors over traditional compensation packages.”

