Latest NewsPublic sectorPensions

Firefighters seek Supreme Court appeal in public sector pensions case

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Mino Surkala / Shutterstock.com
Image: Mino Surkala / Shutterstock.com

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is seeking permission to appeal to the Supreme Court over the cost control mechanism imposed on public sector pension schemes.

In 2018, the FBU successfully challenged the government’s public sector pension reforms that were introduced in 2015, which forced younger members to transfer onto a new, financially inferior pension scheme. The Court of Appeal ruled that the changes were unlawful on age, sex and race discrimination grounds.

The Court of Appeal’s decision meant that the government had to reinstate previous pension arrangements and pay compensation to the public sector workers who lost out.

Public sector pensions

Firefighters take legal action over government pension ‘robbery’

Police Federation will not appeal discrimination ruling

Thousands opting out of NHS pensions

But the reforms also included a cost-control mechanism which meant certain specific member-related costs could be attributed to the costs of the scheme, and paid for by lowering benefits or increasing contributions for workers.

The FBU argues that the Treasury used that cost control mechanism to pass on the costs of remedying its own unlawful age discrimination and that it continues to be paid by younger members of the pension scheme who were not owed compensation following the 2018 judgment.

The Court of Appeal has previously rejected the FBU’s application to lodge an appeal, but the union has since gained the support of other public sector unions including the Public and Commercial Services Union, the Prison Officers Association, Royal College of Nursing and Unite to bring a challenge to the Supreme Court.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “We won a landmark challenge against pensions robbery in 2015, with unfair changes to public sector pensions ruled to be age discriminatory. It is shameful that the government is now trying to force firefighters and other public sector workers to shoulder the costs of this botched attack on their hard-earned pensions.

“Working people shouldn’t have to pay the price for the government’s mistakes. The FBU will pursue all avenues to win justice for our members.”

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Civil service union misses strike vote threshold in...

Closing teachers’ pay gap will improve recruitment, study...

Performance-related pay to be trialled for senior civil...

Scottish government failed to make reasonable adjustments for...

Civil servants union seeks to halt Rwanda plan...

Social worker harassed over gender-critical beliefs wins £58k

Pam Parkes elected to presidency of key public...

Post Office chairman used ‘offensive and outdated’ terms

Prison officers say retirement age of 68 is...

DWP treated autistic work coach unfavourably