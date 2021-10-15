Gen Z finishing schools: Elan Divon talks to Oven-Ready HR

- How a decision to buy an ice cream for his date started him on an incredible journey
- Elan's passion for anthropology, ancient texts, philosophy and mythology and how these combine into 'rites of passage'
- His fears that Generation Z have become too reliant on technology
- His sadness that there are so few rites of passages now for many young people leaving them unprepared for work
- The major skills he sees Generation Z lacking such as creativity and emotional intelligence
- An overview of the services and approach of the Divon Academy