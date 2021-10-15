Gen Z finishing schools: Elan Divon talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

How a decision to buy an ice cream for his date started him on an incredible journey

Elan's passion for anthropology, ancient texts, philosophy and mythology and how these combine into 'rites of passage'

His fears that Generation Z have become too reliant on technology

His sadness that there are so few rites of passages now for many young people leaving them unprepared for work

The major skills he sees Generation Z lacking such as creativity and emotional intelligence

An overview of the services and approach of the Divon Academy

Finishing schools were popular in the 19th Century when young women were taught social graces as preparation for the entry into society. Fast forward 150 years and is a similar approach needed for workers entering the workplace? Elan Divon believes the next 10 years will see the fastest acceleration of technology the planet has ever seen and the effect on the workplace will be profound. Many Generation Z workers he claims lack basic soft skills such as creativity, emotional intelligence, problem solving and collaboration. Divon maintains these skills will become even more important in the years ahead given that automation and technology will render many roles obsolete and only those positions requiring a human intervention will survive. He says his work is underpinned by numerous studies detailing HR's frustration with the ability of Generation Z workers to maintain strong interpersonal relationships, demonstrate resilience, collaborate with others and cope with stress. He cites the example of basic communication; when a Generation Z worker says they'll call you, this really translates to I’ll send you a text or an instant message. What you'll discover in this Oven-Ready HR Podcast episode: