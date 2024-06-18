No sign that generative AI is replacing jobs

Increased use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is not replacing jobs, according to a pulse survey of technology leaders.

Research by Nash Squared, a global provider of technology and talent solutions, found that although 74% of UK tech leaders have deployed GenAI to at least some extent to employees, almost all (99%) say it is not replacing jobs.

Half (51%) said they are using GenAI as a personal productivity tool to support existing jobs, to make them more effective.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared, said: “Although the ’replace-jobs’ impact of GenAI is headline-grabbing news, in our discussions with tech leaders there is a sense that its impact will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

“As organisations change and grow, AI will be stitched into the operations and structure; its impact happening bit by bit. In fact, the pulse survey indicates that organisations with company-wide implementations of GenAI are in fact more likely to be increasing tech headcount in the next year than the average.”

The research also found that, as GenAI is being rapidly rolled out more widely, appointments of a chief AI officer (CAIO) is increasing with one in 20 UK organisations already having a person in the role and a similar proportion planning to appoint one.

But for the majority of organisations, AI strategy still sits with the tech leader, the chief information or technology officers.

The survey also found that to support employees and ensure the safe use of GenAI in their organisations, UK tech leaders have rapidly rolled out GenAI policies, with the number with a policy in place doubling in just six months.

For many, this has been a “retrofit” policy after GenAI has been adopted, but almost four in 10 tech leaders remain concerned about the misuse of GenAI tools.

Tech leaders in the UK see the potential of AI, but 55% have yet to find a clear business case beyond a personal productivity tool, and 27% are struggling with budgetary constraints.

White added: “There’s no doubt there have been some incredible advances. One tech leader mentioned how the last year has seen a giant leap in cancer screening through AI – good news for us all. Another talks about how machine learning has supported the fundraising revenue for their higher education institution, opening access to a wider student population.”

The research found that 43% expect to increase their tech budget, and 36% plan to increase their tech headcount.

Nineteen per cent of respondents say they have increased the number of days employees are expected in the office. For those organisations where employees are mandated to be in the office, the typical time expected has moved from 2-3 days to 3 days. Most leaders are happy with the results: 42% say it is working ‘extremely well’ (up 20% in six months), while 45% say ‘quite well’, although some say more days in the office does have consequences, especially on diverse hiring.

The survey was carried out in May 2024 among 322 tech leaders globally including 182 in the UK.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR roles in technology on Personnel Today



Browse more HR roles in IT, internet and new media