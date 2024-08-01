EHRC names employers failing to report gender pay gap data

Defence and security technology firm Ultra Electronics and Norchem Healthcare have been named as some of the employers that have missed deadlines to report their 2023-2024 gender pay gap data.

Private sector organisations across Britain and English public bodies with 250 or more employees are legally required to publish their gender pay gap information each year. English public sector employers are required to provide the information by 30 March, while private and voluntary sector employers across Britain and some public sector bodies in England are required to provide it by 4 April.

Those that do not receive a warning notice of formal enforcement action, which can include enforceable action plans or investigations, if they are in breach of equality law, from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). The EHRC can seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine if organisations do not report the data.

Between April and May this year, it sent warning and reminder notices to more than 600 employers which had not reported after the initial deadline. While the total number that did not report is lower than in 2023 and 2022, six have yet to publish. The other four organisations are:

Alpenbest

Drug Development Solutions

Apex Prime Care

Care Quality Services

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: “Employers which report data on the pay gap between men and women have the tools needed to understand and address pay inequality. Workplaces that take these steps attract staff, engage their employees and create productive and fair work environments.

“We’re disappointed to see that several organisations have failed to provide us with this important data, which they have a legal obligation to submit. We will be writing to those that haven’t reported this year.”

