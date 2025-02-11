ApprenticeshipsEarly careersLearning & development

Shorter, more flexible apprenticeships revealed by governmnent

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images
Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images

The government has revealed plans to cut red tape, allowing up to 10,000 more apprentices to qualify each year.

Announced during National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from 10-16 February, the move will see the introduction of shorter and more flexible apprenticeships.

Under the new measures, employers will be given more flexibility over English and maths requirements. Organisations will be able to decide whether adult apprentices aged 19 or over must complete level 2 English and maths qualifications to pass their course.

The minimum duration of apprenticeships will also be cut from 12 to eight months to allow learners to qualify more quickly.

Apprenticeships

A third of financial services firms ‘missing out’ on apprenticeships

Tories pledge to scrap ‘rip-off’ degrees to fund apprenticeships

Most employers back guaranteed apprenticeships for young people

According to the government, these initiatives will help plug skills shortages in sectors with high demand, including healthcare, social care, and construction.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Growing the economy and opportunity for all are fundamental missions of our Plan for Change, and we are determined to support apprentices throughout this National Apprenticeship Week and beyond.

“Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships and less red tape strikes the right balance between speed and quality, helping achieve our number one mission to grow the economy.”

Rules that slow down workers’ training in certain sectors are also being changed as the government aims to “turbocharge growth industries”.

The changes to the minimum length of apprenticeships will be introduced from August 2025, subject to the legislative timetable, while changes to English and maths requirements are effective immediately.

At the same time, new leadership has been appointed for Skills England, the new nationwide body for skills, with Phil Smith taking on the role of chair and Sir David Bell becoming vice chair. Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean will be joint CEOs, while Gemma Marsh will become deputy CEO.

The body will prioritise key shortage occupations to boost growth and meet the nation’s skills needs.

Craig Beaumont, executive director of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It’s encouraging to see government shorten the length of apprenticeships, and give employers the right to decide whether level 2 English and maths is needed. These flexibilities should help SME employers fill skills gaps faster.”

Euan Blair MBE, founder and CEO of Multiverse, added: “This important announcement will do so much to widen and expand access to apprenticeships and should be welcomed as a move to put our skills system at the heart of the growth Mission.”

The measures follow the Prime Minister’s announcement last September, when he vowed to reform growth and skills opportunities to better support young people.

 

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more L&D jobs

 

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Aviva apprenticeships: ‘When you invest in people, they...

Alan Sugar insists employees ‘get their bums back...

A third of financial services firms ‘missing out’...

CIPD study shows poor perceptions of young workers

BAE to hire 2,400 new recruits as skills...

Get Britain Working: DWP unveils employment support reforms

Early careers failing as 30% of recruits leave...

Budget 2024: encouraging growth does not come cheaply

‘Lazy’ employers fear trained staff will be poached...

Competition for graduate jobs hits record high