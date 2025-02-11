Shorter, more flexible apprenticeships revealed by governmnent

The government has revealed plans to cut red tape, allowing up to 10,000 more apprentices to qualify each year.

Announced during National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from 10-16 February, the move will see the introduction of shorter and more flexible apprenticeships.

Under the new measures, employers will be given more flexibility over English and maths requirements. Organisations will be able to decide whether adult apprentices aged 19 or over must complete level 2 English and maths qualifications to pass their course.

The minimum duration of apprenticeships will also be cut from 12 to eight months to allow learners to qualify more quickly.

According to the government, these initiatives will help plug skills shortages in sectors with high demand, including healthcare, social care, and construction.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Growing the economy and opportunity for all are fundamental missions of our Plan for Change, and we are determined to support apprentices throughout this National Apprenticeship Week and beyond.

“Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships and less red tape strikes the right balance between speed and quality, helping achieve our number one mission to grow the economy.”

Rules that slow down workers’ training in certain sectors are also being changed as the government aims to “turbocharge growth industries”.

The changes to the minimum length of apprenticeships will be introduced from August 2025, subject to the legislative timetable, while changes to English and maths requirements are effective immediately.

At the same time, new leadership has been appointed for Skills England, the new nationwide body for skills, with Phil Smith taking on the role of chair and Sir David Bell becoming vice chair. Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean will be joint CEOs, while Gemma Marsh will become deputy CEO.

The body will prioritise key shortage occupations to boost growth and meet the nation’s skills needs.

Craig Beaumont, executive director of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It’s encouraging to see government shorten the length of apprenticeships, and give employers the right to decide whether level 2 English and maths is needed. These flexibilities should help SME employers fill skills gaps faster.”

Euan Blair MBE, founder and CEO of Multiverse, added: “This important announcement will do so much to widen and expand access to apprenticeships and should be welcomed as a move to put our skills system at the heart of the growth Mission.”

The measures follow the Prime Minister’s announcement last September, when he vowed to reform growth and skills opportunities to better support young people.

