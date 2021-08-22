Paternity leave hit 10-year low during pandemic

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Only 27% of eligible fathers took time off last year; 176,000 men took paternity leave and claimed statutory paternity pay in the 12 months to 31 March 2021 compared with 652,000 women who took maternity leave over the same period. The data was released by HM Revenue & Customs following a Freedom of Information request by law firm EMW. In 2019-20, before the pandemic hit, 208,000 men took paternity leave. In 2018-19, this figure was 203,000. EMW said that the decline in take-up of paternity leave was likely due to the low rate of statutory paternity pay, which is £152 per week, combined with the financial pressure of the pandemic. It has called on the government to increase statutory paternity pay to a level closer to the national minimum wage as a “good first step” to tackling the low take-up of paternity leave. “For a lot of men, taking paternity leave has become a luxury they can’t afford during the pandemic,” said Jon Taylor, principal at EMW. “At a time of huge pressure on household finances, volunteering for a pay cut to £152 a week just isn’t viable for many people.”