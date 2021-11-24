Pandemic drove changes in shape of workforce, not unemployment

Begin Again report with the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics points out that unemployment is only 0.3 percentage points higher than it was at the start of the pandemic. Instead, the number of people who are economically inactive – who are not working or looking for work – has increased by 586,000 since the start of the crisis. This is far higher than the number of migrant workers who have left the UK workforce over the same period, it reports. Among 55 to 64-year-olds, workforce participation has fallen by 1.2 percentage points since mid-2019, a sharper drop than in any other recession in the past 40 years.The pandemic has led to major shifts in labour market participation – rather than mass unemployment as feared – according to the Resolution Foundation think tank. There has been increased employment among younger women, but older workers and many men have been pushed out of the labour market altogether, it found. Its