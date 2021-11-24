Hybrid workingLatest NewsJob creation and lossesLabour marketFlexible working

Pandemic drove changes in shape of workforce, not unemployment

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Increased participation from women in the labour market has been driven by remote working, according to the Resolution Foundation
Increased participation from women in the labour market has been driven by remote working, according to the Resolution Foundation
The pandemic has led to major shifts in labour market participation – rather than mass unemployment as feared – according to the Resolution Foundation think tank. There has been increased employment among younger women, but older workers and many men have been pushed out of the labour market altogether, it found. Its Begin Again report with the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics points out that unemployment is only 0.3 percentage points higher than it was at the start of the pandemic. Instead, the number of people who are economically inactive – who are not working or looking for work – has increased by 586,000 since the start of the crisis. This is far higher than the number of migrant workers who have left the UK workforce over the same period, it reports. Among 55 to 64-year-olds, workforce participation has fallen by 1.2 percentage points since mid-2019, a sharper drop than in any other recession in the past 40 years. Participation among men between 25 and 34 has fallen by 1.6 percentage points in the past two years. By contrast, women’s participation in the labour force has increased by 0.4%, and women now make up 48% of the workforce compared to 44% in 1992. The Resolution Foundation also estimates that around 500,000 women have moved from part-time to full-time work since the pandemic began. Participation among women with young children has increased by 5.4 percentage points. The think-tank attributes these shifts in labour market activity to two key reasons: second earners increasing hours to offset their partner’s loss of earnings (due to furlough o
