Five ways HR is changing and how people leaders can get ahead (webinar)

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 2:00pm GMT

Are you equipped with the skills needed to lead a people team of the future? Seismic shifts in the way organisations operate, manage their people and work are occurring, putting huge pressure on HR leaders to adapt and respond.

To understand changes in the HR profession, Sage People surveyed 500 senior HR and people leaders in midsize organisations across the globe and uncovered some revealing findings.

A staggering 80% of HR and people leaders indicated that HR skillsets needed to change. Just a third rated their own skills levels as “expert”.

In this Personnel Today webinar, in association with Sage People, Emma Ayton, vice president of people at Sage and Craig McCoy, highly experienced multi-sector HR director, join editor Rob Moss to discuss:

How far organisations are in their HR to people journey

How the changing needs of the workforce are causing HR to reinvent itself

How HR teams’ operations are evolving

The technology that is helping them to get ahead

The HR skillsets required to lead.

By the end of this webinar, attendees will understand the main findings of the research, enabling them to get ahead of future trends in the sector and come away with tangible steps to help them in their own HR to people journey.

This live 60-minute webinar will include a live Q&A session where you can submit questions to our panel.

About our speakers

Emma Ayton, VP people at Sage, is an award-winning HR professional with over 20 years’ experience in roles across many elements of HR, recruitment, talent development and change management. She is strategic partner to the chief product officer and senior leadership team, responsible for the provision and delivery of people strategy for 3,000 staff in 23 countries. Before joining Sage in 2015, Emma held roles at Coca-Cola and The Co-op.

Craig McCoy, managing director of Learning Loop, is a seasoned group HR director with over 30 years’ experience across multiple industry sectors as a permanent, interim, consultant and non-executive director. He has worked for a variety of organisation including Bupa, BT, Sky and the Ministry of Justice. He is chair of London HR Connection, the capital’s independent HR networking group.

