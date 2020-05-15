The emerging people strategy and what it means for HR (webinar)

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 2:00pm BST

HR and people teams have barely had a chance to catch their breath. Over the past few months, HR leaders have faced challenges unlike ever before, as we’ve tried to take stock of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the workplace.

HR is no stranger to change – even before the global pandemic, the profession was grappling with the changing world of work, and the shift away from HCM and processes, towards more people-focused ways of working. Today’s new challenges have made this shift more important than ever.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Sage People looks at how HR leaders are adapting in this new world. What does it mean for managing workforces today? What are the most pressing issues for People leaders now and tomorrow?

Editor Rob Moss is joined by work trends expert Sarah Hulsey from Sage and another guest speaker to discuss all this and more. By the end of the webinar, attendees will understand more about:

What the future of HR strategy looks like today

What the priorities are for HR leaders, immediately and long term

The three biggest shifts needed in your HR strategy as a result

How other HR teams are coping and responding.

Register for our live webinar to discuss what’s next and how to move forward. From moving employees to 100% remote working, to interpreting government support schemes, HR teams have been under intense pressure to react quickly in today’s new world of work, in order to keep employees supported and engaged.

This 60-minute webinar features a live Q&A session for the audience to submit their questions to our panel.

About our speakers

Sarah Hulsey has over 15 years’ experience as an HR director and in other senior people roles in a range of companies and locations. A former senior partner and director of human resources at Mindshare, a division of advertising giant WPP, Sarah now works for Sage People as a global work trends and technology evangelist, understanding the impact of the changing world of work for organisations today.

Guest speaker to be announced soon.