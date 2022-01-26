Disconnect between D&I desires and reporting

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Only just over a tenth of businesses in the FTSE 100 are fully reporting on diversity measures, according to consultancy Radley Yeldar. While the majority of HR decision makers believe their organisation is telling a transparent story on D&I, and 70% think it should be mandatory to publicly report progress, there’s a disconnect between their intent and what they report. Four-fifths of HR decision-makers believe their organisation is clear on D&I progress, but only just over half (53%) state that they report on their strategy. Only 5% of the organisations analysed by Radley Yeldar make their record on D&I available on their website. Among those that do report, six in 10 do so because they want to be held accountable for their plans. Thirty-nine percent believe reporting on D&I is critical if businesses are to be held accountable as corporate citizens, the research found. Time and budget are the biggest barriers to transparent reporting, according to Radley Yeldar’s research. Thirty percent said these were the most challenging factors, while 15% felt a lack of clarity on who is responsible for D&I was a stumbling block.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.