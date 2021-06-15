Hybrid working – legal issues and discrimination risks (webinar)

As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, your organisation may be looking to roll out a longer-term hybrid working model for your workforce. This will require considered analysis and careful planning.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11:00am BST on Wednesday 23 June 2021, Huw Cooke, senior associate at Burges Salmon, guides you through the legal issues around hybrid working. From the more pressing contractual challenges you may currently be facing, to longer term discrimination risks, he will explore:

  • varying contracts of employment
  • potential redundancy issues
  • expenses and allowances, and
  • legal considerations around recruitment, training and line management.

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar speakers

Huw Cooke is a senior associate in the employment team at Burges Salmon. Huw regularly advises clients across a range of sectors – including technology, manufacturing insurance and recruitment – on the drafting and enforcement of post-termination restrictions (including the issue of High Court proceedings). Huw also provides strategic and operational employment and business immigration advice including advice on restructuring and outsourcing, employment policies and contracts, managing tribunal cases, dealing with day-to-day issues and delivering training.

