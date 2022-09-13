IDSP: Choosing a government-certified Identity Service Provider

From 6 April 2022 the UK government introduced the concept of the identity service provider (IDSP). Employers can use an IDSP to utilise Identification Document Validation Technology (IDVT) to carry out a digital right to work check on behalf of British and Irish citizens who hold a valid passport (including Irish passport cards).

From 1 October 2022 employers will no longer be able to use the Covid-adjusted right to work check, which allowed a candidate to show their passport on a video call. Instead they either have to perform a physical, face-to-face check, or use an IDSP.

While it is not mandatory for employers to use a certified IDSP for the purposes of right to work, the Home Office recommends it. as it provides assurance that the provider meets relevant scheme guidance and standards. For Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, which IDSPs are often also certified to perform, employers must use a certified IDSP.

What is an IDSP? An identity service provider (IDSP) is a provider of ID verification services. Sometimes referred to as identity providers, they require certification to perform right-to-work (RTW) and right-to-rent (RTR) checks, and also DBS checks.

This page gives a brief overview of each IDSP, the services they offer around online right to work checks, and whether they are are also government-certified to carry out DBS checks. When choosing a right to work IDSP employers should consider whether the provider’s service is tailored towards the onboarding process.

The focus of some IDSPs is more around anti-money laundering, right to rent and other identity services, whereas those with a track record working with recruiters and employers are more likely to offer other relevant services that might help to streamline your candidate experience.

Certified IDSP providers

Amiqus

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

Amiqus received certification as part of the UK government’s Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an identity service provider (IDSP) for right to work checks and DBS criminal record checks in August 2022.

Founder and CEO Callum Murray said: “Over the last few years, we’ve proven our ability to digitally support the needs of government, NHS, regulators and regulated organisations across sectors at scale to support their pre-employment screening and compliance onboarding.

“Now, as a certified IDSP to the UK government national trust framework as well as aligning with the DBS and Right to Work schemes, we’re offering an accredited end-to-end approach to our clients covering all aspects of identity orchestration, verification, criminal record checking and digital back office management. The result is a fast, simple and secure digital process for both candidates and internal teams.”

Based in Edinburgh, Amiqus’s services include: a biometric passport check allowing advanced verification of ID documents through its mobile app, reducing fraud and identity theft risk by reading and validating data directly from an e-Passport chip; and a facial similarity photo check. Facial recognition technology biometrically compares a live selfie of an individual against the image in their ID document for facial similarity, recording any discrepancies and attempts to trick the system, adding an extra layer of security. This, says Amiqus, entirely removes the need to meet candidates or clients face-to-face.

Clients include: the Scottish Government, the NHS Business Service Authority and the Law Society of Scotland. Prices are £7.50 per candidate for pre-employment checks for teams typically onboarding 12 or more people per month; £6.75 for more than 55 people per month, with custom pricing available for volume recruitment.

Website: amiqus.co

Deloitte

Certified for Right to Work checks

Deloitte’s GoVerify IDSP service is one of the 10 government certified Identity Service Providers. The big four firm is used by, among others, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, and the technology has been used in other countries as well as the UK.

The GoVerify platform is an end-to-end right to work technology service that incorporates document capture with immigration data. Its technology ensures large employers and multinational organisations have a secure system and process in place that not only verifies documentation and identity, but also meets all necessary requirements outlined in employers’ guides and right to work checks.

Email: [email protected]

Digidentity

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

Netherlands-based Digidentity is one of the newest additions to the government certified IDSP supplier list for digital right to work checks. Digidentity was established in 2008, with a clear goal in mind: to enable and protect people’s digital lives.

Its Identity Wallet makes makes electronic signatures, identification and numerous other secure processes more efficient than previously possible, and it says it had identified more than 25 million identities.

Digidentity is certified as an IDSP to perform digital identity checks for the right to work, right to rent, and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) schemes, in line with the DIATF. Digidentity performs identity checks using the requirements in GPG44 and GPG45 that included identity document validation, biometric verification and fraud detection.

Digidentity is also certified against EU Regulation 910/2014 (eIDAS), which provides requirements for advance and qualified electronic signature, electronic seals and electronic identification.

Web: digidentity.eu

HooYu

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

The amusingly named HooYu was the second company to be granted government-certified IDSP status and provides identity verification services for right to work, right to rent and criminal records checks. Part of Nasdaq-listed Mitek, the company has its UK roots in 192.com, the online directory.

Common IDSP definitions AML: anti-money laundering

DBS: Disclosure & Barring Service (for criminal record checks)

DIATF: The UK government’s Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework

GDPR: General Data Protection Regulation

GPG45: Good Practice Guide on proving and verifying some’s identity

HLoC: high level of confidence

IDSP: identity service provider

IDVT: identity document validation technology

LoC: level of confidence

MLoC: medium level of confidence

NFC: near-field communication (e.g. the microchip in an e-Passport)

NVN: negative verification notice, confirmation that a person does not have the right to work

PVN: positive verification notice

RTR: right to rent

RTW: right to work

UKDIATF: see DIATF

Gareth Narinesingh, head of digital identity at HooYu, commented, “Digital identity is at the heart of the UK government’s digital strategy and HooYu’s certification as an identity service provider means that businesses and consumers can trust what we do and the way we do it.

“We have worked tirelessly to build world-class identity solutions and being certified in this way is testament to our expertise and product capability.”

No more chasing candidates for documents, photocopying or emailing ID documents, HooYu days it delivers a more secure worker/candidate identity checking process.

It says its HooYu Identify product seamlessly fits into its clients’ business processes for candidate and worker vetting. It can be integrated into employers’ career sites or applicant tracking systems. HooYu Identify confirms the candidate’s ID through a facial biometric test, a digital footprint analysis and identity document verification and proof of address.

Recruiters can decide what strength of identity confirmation they require, so candidates or workers must provide one, two or more ID documents alongside their digital identity. HooYu then analyses the data, providing an overview of the candidate’s verification and confirmation that they have passed their onboarding ID screening.

Website: hooyu.com

Rightcheck

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

T4 Communications, trading as Rightcheck, achieved its certification to carry out right to work checks and DBS checks in July 2022, in line with the the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). Its app, available on the App Store and Google Play, is installed by anyone on your recruitment team giving them the freedom to conduct RTW checks whenever and wherever your business needs them.

Similarly Rightcheck’s web portal allows you to view and control all candidate right to work checks across the business, aligning the process with your internal HR policies and procedures, with built-in security features to authenticate ID documents.

Rightcheck say this can create a strong impression of efficiency with candidates, providing them with confidence in your handling of their personal data and ensuring compliance with GDPR. Free trials are available for new users.

Rightcheck was launched in 2017 and its technology is now in its thrid generation. The tech can be integrated with numerous HR software providers including Oracle Peoplesoft, SAP SuccessFactors and SmartRecruiters to name just a few.

Website: rightcheck.io

Sterling

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

Sterling boasts more than 50,000 clients worldwide and carries out more than 95 million checks of various kinds each year. Its right to work verification uses ID technology that can be integrated into a wider background screening program to

support more accurate, efficient hiring decisions. Using facial recognition and fraud-detection technology, its service provides a guided journey for candidates where they can upload copies of required documents along with a selfie using any desktop or mobile device.

Sterling’s solution is available to employers as a stand-alone service to help ensure UK right to work obligations are met, or as part of a wider background-screening programme to mitigate the risk of a bad hire.

Candidates follow simple, guided steps to snap pictures of their right to work documentation and themselves with their smartphone. Sterling technology uses artificial intelligence-powered software to validate the documents, and facial recognition technology matches the candidate’s selfie to the photo on the documents.

Sterling’s algorithm verifies your candidate’s identity, matching selfies with documentation, determines document authenticity and then delivers the results to the employer.

It adds that its platform is built to automatically update and incorporate Home Office guidance relating to relevant regulatory requirements, meaning employers can be confident that hiring compliance obligations have been considered.

Website: sterlingcheck.co.uk

TrustID

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

TrustID became a certified digital identity service provider (IDSP) for right to work, right to rent and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework in June 2022.

TrustID’s wide range of right to work software services are designed to make compliance simpler, whether the employer is checking ID documents for a few employees or for thousands, regardless of whether you see candidates face to face or not. It supports businesses of all sizes across a variety of industries, including cleaning, care, hospitality, retail, recruitment and construction.

Its services offer a choice of validation methods:

a cloud-based service which doesn’t require anything to be downloaded, meeting both medium and high levels of confidence, and

an cloud product which requires an app to be downloaded to open a document’s microchip, providing the option to achieve a high level of confidence.

Its identity document validation technology (IDVT) checks the validity of documents and verifies a prospective employee’s identity. TrustID says it offers a combination of technology and an expert analyst team who are on hand seven days a week to establish eligibility to work and help with support and guidance.

Website: trustid.co.uk

Xydus

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

Xydus, formerly Paycasso, also received its certied status as an IDSP in June 2022 for right to work checks and DBS checks.

“I can’t think of a much bigger challenge for where we are technically in the world than doing something helpful around core identity.” These were the words of CEO Russell King which led to him founding the company in 2012, setting its sights on transforming a fractured end-to-end process in identity management.

Xydus’ mission is “fixing identity management from the inside, while allowing our technology to flex with the evolution of the businesses and processes it’s serving”. No matter how much the world around us changes, we will remain resolute in our commitment to our values and how they guide our work and relationships with our clients and partners.

Its services help recruiters meet the medium level of confidence according to the Good Practice Guide 45 when making digital right to work checks.

The Xydus platform codifies and cross-checks every readable component of government issued IDs, delivering binary, fact-based outputs. It says its tech removes human bias, delivering purely algorithmic-based and authentication derived from government-issued documents that include the facial verification.

Website: xydus.com

Yoti & Post Office

Certified for Right to Work and DBS Checks

Yoti is working the Post Office and were made the UK’s first certified Identity Services Provider (IDSP) for right to work checks in May 2022. “The best bit?” asks Yoti, “Compliance is on us. We’ll arm you with a statutory excuse to avoid a civil penalty, so you can have one less thing to worry about.”

First-time candidates can upload their documents and a selfie to your website or app, while frequent movers can create a reusable digital ID on their phone and share identity details pre-verified by Yoti. Those that prefer some human assistance can take their documents to a Post Office branch to be scanned, although this service is yet to launch.

Yoti sends you a report including an image of the candidate’s passport to you with the metadata that includes our certification as an IDSP. Employers can securely store employee data on its encrypted systems and access it when you need, or view it in its portal for easy candidate management.

As well as right to work checks, Yoti also provides DBS checks and an e-signature platform for employment contracts.

Website: yoti.com

This page was correct at the time of publication and is based on information available from the government’s list of certified IDSPs and on the providers’ websites. It is reviewed regularly to ensure it’s up to date. Please email Rob Moss with any further information or if you have any feedback on any of the providers listed.