Right to workLatest NewsMigrant workersImmigration

Truss hints at plans to bring in more migrant workers

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Liz Truss' plans are likely to be met with opposition in her Cabinet. Photo: Shag 7799/Shutterstock
Liz Truss' plans are likely to be met with opposition in her Cabinet. Photo: Shag 7799/Shutterstock

New prime minister Liz Truss will push for reforms to the immigration system, allowing businesses to recruit more staff from overseas.

She plans a review of the UK visa system in a bid to tackle acute labour shortages, including changes to the shortage occupation list and lifting the cap on seasonal workers.

Truss has reportedly told colleagues that she wants to recruit overseas broadband engineers to support a government pledge to make fibre broadband available to 85% of homes by 2025.

The shortage occupation list details which roles are deemed to be in short supply by the UK government, and follows recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

These roles are easier and cheaper to recruit for due to lower visa fees and the removal of the resident labour market test, meaning employers don’t have to prove there is no suitable local worker for the role.

Immigration changes

Will a Scale-up visa increase the UK’s flow of tech skills?

Steep rise in visas for non-EU migrant workers

How to apply for a sponsor licence

Right to work checks

There have also been reports that the English language requirement necessary for some visas will be eased.

Last year, a shortage of seasonal workers led to concerns about potential food shortages as companies in the food production and processing sector struggled to keep up with demand.

The Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme last year allowed 38,000 workers into the UK on a six-month visa.

The Federation of Small Businesses has asked MAC to conduct a full review of the shortage occupation list “to cover all job roles that are in shortage irrespective of skill level”, according to Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs.

Changes to the immigration rules to allow more foreign workers to enter the UK is likely to meet with resistance from Brexit supporters in Truss’ cabinet, for whom controlled migration was a key issue.

The government has already launched a number of changes to visa rules this year, including a new High Potential Individual visa route for graduates from select global universities, a new Global Business Mobility visa, and a Scale up Visa for fast-growing company founders.

Talent management opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more talent management jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Migrant workers to be asked to fill care...

Will the Scale-up visa increase the UK’s flow...

Why hiring Ukrainian refugees sets a precedent for...

Steep rise in visas for non-EU migrant workers

Nurses leaving due to pressure and workplace culture

How firms need to comply with sponsor licence...

Fears over skills as visa application times double...

How the Global Business Mobility visa will overhaul...

The UK Expansion Worker route: a solution for...

Immigration schemes need revision to tackle farming staff...