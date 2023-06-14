Increasing paternity leave would shrink gender pay gap

Less than a fifth of UK workers think two weeks paternity is enough and the majority would take longer if they could afford it, new research has found.

A study by the Centre for Progressive Policy, campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed and Women in Data found that increasing the statutory entitlement to paternity leave and pay could help increase UK economic output by £23 billion, and help to close the gender pay gap.

Fathers in the UK are currently entitled to two weeks’ statutory paternity leave, for which they receive £172 per week – equivalent to 44% of the national living wage. According to a survey conducted by YouGov for the report, one in five fathers had no parental leave options available to them following the birth or adoption of their child.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said that if paternity leave was increased to 90% of income, in line with current statutory maternity pay, they would be able to afford for the father to take six weeks of leave.

According to CPP’s analysis of leave entitlements, OECD countries that offer more than six weeks’ paid paternity leave have a 4 percentage-point smaller gender wage gap and a 3.7 percentage-point smaller labour force participation gap. It is closing the gender participation gap that would increase economic output, the researchers argue.

Joeli Brearley, CEO and founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said the evidence showed that “paternity leave is not a luxury but a necessity”.

“When fathers and partners take paternity leave, it supports the mother’s return to the labour market,” she said.

Backing this up, the survey showed that 65% of mothers with children younger than 12 thought that increasing paid paternity leave would increase their readiness to return to work. More than six in 10 dads said they would take more paternity leave if the statutory rate increased.

Increased access to and pay for paternity leave has a positive impact on the mental health of both parents, the survey revealed.

Almost 29% of parents said they or their partner had experienced a new mental health issue in the two years following the birth of their most recent child, and 83% of mothers thought that increasing paternity leave would support maternal mental health.

Rosie Fogden, head of research and analysis at CPP, added: “While long-held societal norms about gendered parenting roles are shifting, the UK’s parental leave system has not kept pace.

“As our findings show, it is still very difficult for many fathers and second parents to be able to afford to take leave when their children are born, and this has serious consequences for both parents’ mental health. If the UK wants to reduce the gender pay gap and stem the growing demand for mental health services, government policy must send a strong signal about the importance of both parents’ role in providing childcare from the very beginning of a child’s life.

“Extending paid paternity leave could also help us to close the gender pay gap, which in turn could boost the economy.”

A number of employers have equalised their maternity and paternity leave entitlements, such as John Lewis Partnership and Aviva.

Diversity and inclusion opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Diversity and inclusion jobs