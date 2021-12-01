Social care workforce continues to plummet

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than 40,000 social care staff left the sector in the six months to the end of October, according to analysis by the Nuffield Trust. Adjusting for the fact that the number of providers submitting workforce figures to the Department of Health and Social Care changes, this number could be as high as 50,000 to 70,000, the independent health think tank argues – equating to 3% to 4% of the adult social care workforce. This tallies with previous evidence suggesting the vacancy rate in social care had increased by half, from 6% in April to 9% in October. Homecare providers have been acutely affected by the fall in staff, losing 11,000 workers over the same period. Again, this could be higher due to not all providers submitting data, the Trust said. Earlier this week, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services also estimated that 1.5 million hours of home care could not be delivered between August and October this year due to lack of staff.
