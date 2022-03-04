Jeans with purpose: Hiut Denim Co’s David Hieatt talks to Oven-Ready HR

Getting a town back to workNot particularly motivated to start a new business, David's business plan for a new denim brand was put to one side. Then one day, David received a call from a friend who asked him about his business plan. David explained that he wasn't motivated to start with the friend replying 'It's not about you David. It's about getting the town back to work'. In this episode you’ll learn about organisational purpose, employee engagement, wellbeing, teamwork and community, as well as:
- The clear business case for looking after your workers;
- Humble bosses get out of their employee's way;
- 'Hire for hunger' - seek out geekiness and obsession when finding talent;
- Let employees create their own working patterns;
- Organisational mission is not just a statement, it's also a question;
- A job that has meaning is crucial for team success.