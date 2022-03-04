Flawed English tests: migrants still having to fight legal cases

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than 2,500 people were deported – many despite being clearly able to speak English – and at least 7,200 were forced to leave the UK after international testing organisation ETS accused them of cheating in an exam it had set and marked. The crackdown was triggered in 2014 when a BBC Panorama investigation revealed two London test centres were running fraudulent schemes using language-proficient substitutes to sit tests on behalf of applicants who would then falsely obtain passes to use to apply for visas. This led the Home Office to order ETS to investigate testing in 100 of its contracted centres. Following the review, the organisation produced a list of thousands of test sitters who had allegedly cheated. Many of these alleged cheats were thrown out of the UK without any opportunity to challenge or even see the evidence against them. The Home Office cancelled their visas, with no right to appeal in Britain. Many proved or put forward strong evidence that the claims against them were false. The Home Office continues to stand by the list, meaning those on it who claim they are innocent who remain in the UK have been forced to fight to clear their names and remain in the country. Last month, Labour MP Stephen Timms said in response to a BBC Newsnight investigation: “Clearly, ETS was a discredited witness and yet the Home Office relied on them totally.” He said the initial figures weren't challenged because they suited the government's agenda of creating a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants. “They saw here an opportunity, tragically, to do that and thousands of innocent people have paid a very high price as a result,” he said.