Latest NewsRetailJob creation and lossesInsolvencyRedundancy

The Body Shop rescued from administration

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / On the road again
Shutterstock / On the road again

The Body Shop’s remaining stores have been rescued from administration after reporting in February that its UK 200 sites were at risk of closure.

The ethical beauty brand, which now has 113 high street branches across the country and employs around 1,300 people, has been saved by a consortium led by cosmetics mogul Mike Jatania.

His investment company Auréa Group acquired the retailer for an undisclosed amount and will now also have control of its assets in North America and Australia.

Jatania and Charles Denton, beauty business Molton Brown’s former chief executive, will lead the new management team.

Retailers in administration

Fashion retailer Ted Baker to enter administration

The Body Shop goes into administration

Jobs at risk as Wilko goes into administration

According to Auréa Group, it has “no immediate plans” to close stores but will monitor its performance as it considers the next steps.

Private equity company Aurelius bought the company for £207 million in 2023 but admitted it could not turn the business around and put the UK arm into administration, at the time owing more than £276 million to creditors.

Since the announcement earlier this year, insolvency firm FRP Advisory has closed 85 stores, axing nearly 500 in-stores positions and around 270 office jobs.

Paul Raphaël, founding partner of Auréa Group, said international law firm Memery Crystal had successfully advised on the acquisition.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Memery Crystal team, we have successfully navigated a complex transaction – our largest to date – that has secured The Body Shop’s future. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental to this deal.”

Nick Alfillé, partner and head of corporate at Memery Crystal, added the firm was “very pleased to have played a role in saving The Body Shop, an iconic British high street institution and brand”.

Famed for selling fair trade, cruelty-free products, The Body Shop was founded by environmental campaigner Dame Anita Roddick in Brighton in the 1970s. It has undergone several changes in ownership since she sold the business in 2006.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

UK unemployment falls to 4.1%

Stafforce to open new sites in UK expansion 

Klarna to ‘halve’ workforce as it ramps up...

McDonald’s to create 24,000 jobs in UK &...

UK job postings up 2.4% in July, finds...

UK unemployment rate dips while wage growth slows

UK wage growth slowed in July, as vacancies...

Surge in London hiring intentions could be bellwether...

Aldi to create 150 new London jobs by...

Intel to cut 15,000 jobs by end of...