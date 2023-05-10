John Lewis Partnership chair could face employee backlash

Dame Sharon White, the chair of John Lewis Partnership, will face a vote of confidence today as employees express anger over the direction of the business.

In March, it was revealed that White was considering selling a minority stake in the business to bring in investors from outside, which would mean diluting its employee ownership structure.

The company is seeking investment after a loss of £234 million last year, which also meant employees did not receive a bonus this year.

According to reports in the Sunday Times, some members of the partnership council, made up of more than 60 John Lewis employees, have requested that a vote of confidence in the leadership that takes place twice each year be held in secret today (10 May).

The meeting takes place at the Odney Club, a retreat owned by John Lewis. White and other senior executives will respond to questions from the council about the performance of the business.

The Sunday Times also reported that some partners had sent letters to John Lewis’ in-house magazine showing discontent, including one urging employees to “speak up in a way that will be heard” if they are dissatisfied.

A staff survey in March, shortly after it was announced that partners would not receive a bonus this year, found that 85% were not confident in the company’s ability to deliver its strategy.

John Lewis has said that the employee ownership model – renowned in business circles – will always be at the heart of its business and there is no guarantee it will dilute this with outside investment.

Today the staff council will vote on two motions – one on whether the council has confidence in the progress of the partnership under the chair’s leadership over the past year; and the other on whether it can support her to take the business forward.

To remove White the business would have to table a resolution on the partnership’s constitution, but this is the most extreme outcome.

Retail expert Mary Portas wrote an open letter to the partnership in March, claiming it had “let go” of its soul as one of the most valued, loved and trusted brands in the UK.

