Junior doctors agree 22% pay deal

The government and the British Medical Association have agreed a 22.3% pay deal for junior doctors.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to formally announce the terms of the deal in the House of Commons later as she unveils plans to plug gaps in public finances.

The agreement has been reached after 44 days of strikes since junior doctors first took industrial action in March 2023, with the most recent industrial action occurring just before the general election this month.

The new pay offer from the government is thought to comprise a 4% backdated pay rise for 2023-24, on top of an existing increase worth 9% for the last financial year. Junior doctors will then receive a further 6% for 2024-25, bringing the total over two years to around 22%.

Junior doctors originally campaigned for a 35% rise, claiming that this reflected below-inflationary pay rises over 15 years.

Prior to Labour winning the general election, health secretary Wes Streeting said it would be unlikely his party would be able to meet the 35% demand, but promised to “sit down and negotiate with the doctors”.

Junior doctors who are members of the BMA will vote on whether to accept the new deal over the coming weeks.

Nurses in two unions accepted a pay deal of 5% consolidated over two years last year, but this was rejected by the Royal College of Nursing. The previous government had discussed introducing a separate pay scale for nurses in England so there is more transparency over pay rises and progression.

Separately, a ballot closes today on whether GPs should stage industrial action over new contracts for their services across England.

If the proposed collective action goes ahead, GPs could limit the number of patients they see each day to 25.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare