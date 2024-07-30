Collective redundancyLatest NewsRetailJob creation and losses

Hundreds of jobs to go as Ted Baker closes UK stores

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam cktravels.com/Shutterstcok
cktravels.com/Shutterstcok

Fashion retailer Ted Baker is closing its UK stores, concessions and websites, with hundreds of job losses expected within weeks.

The move follows the closure of 11 “loss-making” stores earlier this year, which led to 145 redundancies, including 120 in-store and 25 at its London head office.

In an email to head office and store staff, seen by fashion publication Drapers, the administrators said: “We are sorry to have shared such difficult news. However, we want to emphasise again that this outcome is no reflection of the amazing work and support you have provided these last four months.”

No Ordinary Designer Label, which is behind the retailer’s UK outlets, went into administration in March. At the time, Authentic blamed “damage done” which was “too much to overcome” during a tie-up with Dutch business AARC, which ran Ted Baker’s shops and online business in a deal that ended in January.

Ted Baker’s intellectual property owner, US-based Authentic Brands Group, filed a notice to appoint restructuring firm Teneo Financial Advisory to act as the administrator for No Ordinary Designer Label and had hoped to find a new partner to run its stores and websites in the UK and Europe.

Ted Baker job losses

Fashion retailer Ted Baker to enter administration

Supporting employees following redundancy: a guide for HR

Survivor’s guilt: supporting staff who have avoided redundancy

In May, Frasers Group appeared to be a strong contender to take on the partnership, but no deal has been reached so far.

To date, 15 of Ted Baker’s UK stores have permanently closed, resulting in 245 job losses. Before the insolvency, it had stores across the UK and about 975 employees.

Founded in 1988, Ted Baker was launched in Glasgow by Ray Kelvin, who quit as chief executive in 2019 when staff complained he’d introduced a culture of “forced hugs and claimed he had kissed employees’ ears.

Ted Baker has been contacted for comment about the latest job cuts.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Advertised jobs fall to lowest level since March...

Evri to hire 8,000 couriers after takeover

Hiring confidence at highest point for more than...

Cineworld expected to cut hundreds of UK jobs

More than 1,500 jobs to go at Carpetright

Unilever to slash European office roles by a...

Dyson to cut a quarter of UK jobs

Labour ministers begin work on employment issues

Tata Steel considers earlier Port Talbot closure due...

Non-UK jobseekers prop up labour market postings