Employment and equalities ministers quit Boris Johnson’s cabinet

Employment minister Mims Davies and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch are among the latest to resign from Boris Johnson’s cabinet over concerns about his leadership.

In her letter of resignation, Davies said the work of her department, the Department for Work and Pensions, had been  “utterly overshadowed by what has unfolded from the heart of the government in Downing Street”, citing concerns with the prime minister’s leadership and standards.

Equalities and local government minister Badenoch, who resigned in a joint letter along with several other cabinet members, said the government “cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled”. The letter concluded by asking Johnson to step aside as prime minister.

Some 28 ministers and advisers have so far resigned, including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, in anger over Johnson’s handling of sexual misconduct claims against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. It has emerged that Johnson knew about the claims made about Pincher before he appointed him earlier this year.

Davies, MP for Mid-Sussex, has previously held cabinet roles as minister for digital, culture, media and sport, as well as assistant whip and Wales minister. During her time as employment minister, she held responsibility for government strategy around labour market issues, unemployment and benefits.

Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, has led on policies relating to racial and ethnic disparities and inclusivity, and was sponsoring minister for the Social Mobility Commission and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Ashleigh Webber

