Gig economyEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsSick pay

Labour launches plan for a single status of ‘worker’

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: ComposedPix/Shutterstock
Photo: ComposedPix/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A single status of ‘worker’ for all but the genuinely self-employed should be created, says the Labour Party. The party today announced a proposal for a single status of  worker to replace three existing employment categories – employee, worker and dependent contractor (ie not genuinely self employed) – and would effectively end insecure gig economy employment. [pullquote]We need a new deal for working people. Labour would ensure that all work balances the flexibility workers want with the security they deserve” – Andy McDonald MP[/pullquote] It would remove qualifying periods for basic rights and protections to give workers day one rights in the job. All workers would receive rights and protections including statutory sick pay (SSP), national minimum wage entitlement, holiday pay, paid parental leave, and protection against unfair dismissal. Alongside Labour’s pre-existing commitment to extend SSP to the self-employed, this would make 6.1 million additional working people eligible to claim SSP. The party said that its proposal would put an end to myriad legal cases over workers' rights involving companies in the gig economy, such as Uber and Deliveroo. Andy McDonald MP, Labour’s shadow employment rights and protections secretary, said frontline workers who had kept the UK going during the Covid-19 crisis would benefit from the plan. He said: “Millions of workers are in insecure employment with low
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Deliveroo drivers remain self-employed, appeal court rules

Gig work rife with ‘structural racism’

Hermes rejects worker exploitation allegations

Employment Bill: What now for workers’ rights?

Uber recognises union for first time

Uber ruling has major implications for partnerships

Hospitality looks to attract staff with bonuses and...

Pensions Regulator: Gig firms should offer pensions

Spain passes landmark gig economy law

Uber to add a further 20,000 drivers in...