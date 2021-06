Deliveroo drivers remain self-employed, appeal court rules

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain has been representing a group of riders since 2017 in a bid for them to be recognised as “workers”, eligible for union recognition and the ability to engage in collective bargaining for better terms and conditions.However, on Thursday (24 June) the Court of Appeal upheld previous verdicts that Deliveroo riders should be deemed self-employed. The company’s share price shot up 9% as a result, adding almost £400m to its stock market value. The ruling focused on the fact that the riders enter an agreement with Deliveroo that permits them to use substitutes. There is no obligation for them to be available if a job appears on the app, and jobs are based on proximity to the point of collection. This is the key difference between this case and that of Uber, which in February lost a Supreme Court case on employment status. The Court unanimously ruled that Uber drivers are workers. The ride-hailing app has since agreed to recognise a trade union for the first time , in this case GMB, to represent drivers in pay discussions and negotiations on terms of work. Lord Justice Coulson, one of the judges presiding, said: "It may be thought that those in the gig economy have a particular need of the right to organise as a trade union. So I quite accept that there may be other cases where, on different facts and with a broader range of available arguments, a different result may eventuate." Commenting on the decision, a Delive