Collective bargainingEmployment lawGig economyLatest NewsTrade unions

Deliveroo drivers remain self-employed, appeal court rules

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The case hinged on the ability for riders to send a substitute
nrqemi / Shutterstock.com
The case hinged on the ability for riders to send a substitute
nrqemi / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Takeaway service Deliveroo has won the latest round of a legal fight over the status of its riders. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain has been representing a group of riders since 2017 in a bid for them to be recognised as “workers”, eligible for union recognition and the ability to engage in collective bargaining for better terms and conditions. However, on Thursday (24 June) the Court of Appeal upheld previous verdicts that Deliveroo riders should be deemed self-employed. The company’s share price shot up 9% as a result, adding almost £400m to its stock market value. The ruling focused on the fact that the riders enter an agreement with Deliveroo that permits them to use substitutes. There is no obligation for them to be available if a job appears on the app, and jobs are based on proximity to the point of collection. This is the key difference between this case and that of Uber, which in February lost a Supreme Court case on employment status. The Court unanimously ruled that Uber drivers are workers. The ride-hailing app has since agreed to recognise a trade union for the first time, in this case GMB, to represent drivers in pay discussions and negotiations on terms of work. Lord Justice Coulson, one of the judges presiding, said: "It may be thought that those in the gig economy have a particular need of the right to organise as a trade union. So I quite accept that there may be other cases where, on different facts and with a broader range of available arguments, a different result may eventuate." Commenting on the decision, a Delive
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Gig work rife with ‘structural racism’

Hermes rejects worker exploitation allegations

Employment Bill: What now for workers’ rights?

Uber recognises union for first time

Uber ruling has major implications for partnerships

Hospitality looks to attract staff with bonuses and...

Pensions Regulator: Gig firms should offer pensions

Spain passes landmark gig economy law

Uber to add a further 20,000 drivers in...

Ireland must rethink its approach to the gig...

  • Search Jobs