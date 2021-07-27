Italian firm offers vaccine refusers six months’ paid leave

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The move by Italian high-end design firm Brunello Cucinelli is designed to protect workers who have been vaccinated. Chief executive and founder of the firm, also called Brunello Cucinelli, said last week that only a tiny proportion of his company's 1,200 staff (1%) had opted not to be vaccinated when the company ran a campaign last month. He told La Repubblica and La Stampa news outlets: “Clearly within the company their identity became known straight away. Now, as it's only logic, the [employees] who used to work at the same table don't want to be near those who have chosen not to get vaccinated.”