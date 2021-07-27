EuropeManufacturingCoronavirusVaccinationsItaly

Italian firm offers vaccine refusers six months’ paid leave

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Travelview/Shutterstock
Photo: Travelview/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A company in Italy has decided to offer workers who have refused to take a Covid vaccine six months' paid leave. The move by Italian high-end design firm Brunello Cucinelli is designed to protect workers who have been vaccinated. Chief executive and founder of the firm, also called Brunello Cucinelli, said last week that only a tiny proportion of his company's 1,200 staff (1%) had opted not to be vaccinated when the company ran a campaign last month. He told La Repubblica and La Stampa news outlets: “Clearly within the company their identity became known straight away. Now, as it's only logic, the [employees] who used to work at the same table don't want to be near those who have chosen not to get vaccinated.”

Covid-19 vaccinations

Care home staff: deadline set for mandatory Covid-19 jabs Mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations 'reasonable' says EHRC Mandatory vaccines could deepen recruitment crisis in care sector
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Care home staff: deadline set for mandatory Covid-19...

‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape

Summer 2021: six potential issues for employers

Fully vaccinated critical workers exempted from self-isolation

CBI and CIPD call for changes to self-isolation...

Employers report staff shortages as thousands of workers...

Faculty urges caution on reopening, and advises on...

Summer Covid surge risks long-term health issues for...

Compulsory care worker vaccinations approved by MPs

CBI urges self isolation rethink from ministers