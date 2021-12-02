Law firm dislodges PwC to top 2021 social mobility index

Social Mobility Index, published last week, was the biggest yet, with 203 organisations representing 1.35 million people taking part as opposed to 119 in 2020. Services giant KPMG took second place and another law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, was third. Last year PwC topped the list; this year it was sixth. The index, compiled by the Social Mobility Foundation, sees organisations ranked on actions they take to improve access and career progression for people across all social class backgrounds and celebrates those doing the most to change the way they source, recruit and progress talent. The only public sector body to make the top 10 was HMRC. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical, tech and gaming sectors were noted by the Foundation for their continued absence from the listings. Sarah Atkinson, CEO of the Social Mobility Foundation, said that while the public sector proved to be strong on collecting data about the social economic backgrounds of their staff, the sector still had work to do on progression and senior hires, and publishing class pay-gaps and setting targets. However, she added: “It is encouraging that the extremely challenging circumstances of the pandemic has not deterred these firms from prioritising social mobility. Opportunity creation for the next generation, especially those from less well-off backgrounds, must be prioritised in the years ahead.” Earlier this year, KPMG publicly set a target for 29% of its UK partners and directors to come from a working class background by 2030 after disclosing that less than a quarter of KPMG partners, and a fifth of its directors, were from such backgrounds. Chair of the Foundation, former government minister Alan Milburn, said that there was a strong risk that “already anaemic levels of social mobility” would go into reverse as a consequence of Covid. But “thankfully more and more employers are stepping up to the plate. The growth in the Index – especially the number of firms wLaw firm Browne Jacobsen has topped the latest annual ranking of 75 firms looking to improve access and career progression for people from a broad sweep of backgrounds. The fifth annual