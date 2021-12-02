Hybrid working, attrition and culture: The role of HR post-Covid

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Role of managers

In a panel discussion on the role of HR post Covid, senior HR professionals said that getting people back into offices after lockdowns had been challenging, and that a balance needed to be struck between offering the flexibility they enjoyed and facilitating face-to-face contact. “Anyone who thinks that hybrid is a fad will be mistaken,” said Chris Oglethorpe, HR director at Gowling WLG. “Coming into the office now needs a purpose – socialising, sharing knowledge.” Louise Hadland, interim chief operating officer at Shoosmiths, said there was also a need for HR to rethink organisational design in the post-Covid world. “Why are we trying to shoehorn post-Covid ways of working into an old fashioned organisational design? Does a law firm really need breaking and resetting?” she questioned, suggesting that HR teams should be thinking about how they can use data to inform decisions more.Hadland said that managers have a critical role in making hybrid working a success, however many had found managing dispersed teams difficult.“Managers want a policy [around when to come into the office], but that’s not what individuals or teams want,” she said. “Individuals need to bend and flex to make hybrid work for organisations, just as organisations need to bend and flex to make it work for the individual.” Grant Eldred, chief people officer at Clifford Chance, recommended that HR encouraged managers to be transparent with employees about why they might need to be in the office on certain days of the week, or to set up eve