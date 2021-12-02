Hybrid working, attrition and culture: The role of HR post-Covid

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.HR must work with business leaders, managers and partners to develop successful hybrid working cultures after being thrust into the spotlight by the pandemic, delegates at the 2021 People in Law Conference were told last week. In a panel discussion on the role of HR post Covid, senior HR professionals said that getting people back into offices after lockdowns had been challenging, and that a balance needed to be struck between offering the flexibility they enjoyed and facilitating face-to-face contact. “Anyone who thinks that hybrid is a fad will be mistaken,” said Chris Oglethorpe, HR director at Gowling WLG. “Coming into the office now needs a purpose – socialising, sharing knowledge.” Louise Hadland, interim chief operating officer at Shoosmiths, said there was also a need for HR to rethink organisational design in the post-Covid world. “Why are we trying to shoehorn post-Covid ways of working into an old fashioned organisational design? Does a law firm really need breaking and resetting?” she questioned, suggesting that HR teams should be thinking about how they can use data to inform decisions more.
