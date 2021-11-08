Law firm salaries’ relationship with diversity revealed

study by the InterLaw Diversity Forum, published today (8 November), when put together with previous studies in 2012 and 2018, revealed that “over time people have indicated more positive experiences within the profession, which is terrific. Some of what is being done is working”. Research lead Dr Lisa Webley also said social mobility was one area showing positive results. Webley, head of Birmingham Law School, added there were still some marked differences between the experiences of different groups, however. The study revealed that men from an Asian background headed up the City law firms’ pay league table, closely followed by white men. The top 10% of men of Asian ethnicity earned between £700,000 and £1m a year, according to the report, while the top 10% of white men took home between £600,000 and £700,000. Meanwhile, the leading 10% of white women earned between £200,000 and £300,000, while the earnings for the top 10% of Asian women and black men are between £200,000 and £300,000. [pullquote]This report is a call for the legal sector to move away from jazz-hands diversity aimed at public perception and brand towards meaningful work” – Daniel Winterfeldt, founder, InterLaw Diversity Forum[/pullquote] Black women took home the least, with the top 10% on salaries or drawings of between £50,000 and £100,000. Patti Kachidza, senior technology and finance lawyer at Axiom Global and deputy chair of InterLaw Diversity Forum, said in a panel discussion around the findings that “the issue of compensation really speaks to how people feel valued within their organisation. “You find there's someone from an ethnic minority background who does great work but they're seen as not suitable to put in front of the client. But firms want their intellectual input. Firms need to critique their compensation culture and pay gap.” Webley added that firms should “publish openly; data and transparency is critical. Don't have great policies on the shelf... actually make them work on the ground”. Sexual orientation and gender were also key inA new study of law firms has revealed progress on diversity and a complex picture of the intersectionality of ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation and how identity affects pay. The