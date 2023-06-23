Only half of LGBTQ+ employees comfortable being ‘out’ at work

Only half of LGBTQ+ workers in the UK are comfortable being ‘out’ at work, with many feeling they would be treated differently by colleagues if they were open about their sexual orientation.

Deloitte’s 2023 LGBT+ Inclusion @ Work study, which looked at the experiences of more than 5,000 LGBTQ+ individuals across 13 countries, found that the UK had the highest proportion of people who were comfortable disclosing their sexual orientation to colleagues (52% compared to 43% globally), but there were still barriers to inclusion.

One in five said they were considering leaving their role because of the lack of focus or action on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, said: “Creating a truly inclusive culture, where everyone feels welcomed and respected at all times, is important not just during Pride Month but all year round.

“When organisations foster diversity and show their commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion, it can have a significantly positive impact on their people’s experiences in the workplace. However, the findings show that organisations still need to do more to provide a safe environment in which LGBTQ+ employees feel able to be themselves at work.”

Twelve per cent of UK respondents were worried that disclosing their sexual orientation would affect their career opportunities, while 25% said they would face discrimination or harassment.

UK respondents were more hesitant to talk about their private lives at work than their international counterparts (49%, compared with a global average of 37%).

They were also more concerned about being treated differently if they disclosed their sexual orientation (43% of UK respondents, compared to 39% globally).

Four in 10 had experienced non-inclusive behaviours at work, such as unwanted sexual comments, jokes, or feeling undermined. Half of these respondents were sure they experienced these because of their sexual orientation.

Fifty-two per cent had reported non-inclusive behaviours. Those who did not report cited a lack of faith in their employers to take action (35%) or take the complaint seriously (42%)

Phil Mitchell, network co-lead for Deloitte’s LGBTQ+ network, Proud, said: “When people feel that their employers aren’t doing enough to support inclusion or are not taking non-inclusive behaviours seriously, many instances go unreported. Employers should take action to ensure that they provide a positive culture of LGBTQ+ inclusion, underpinned by respect.

“This must be a high priority for organisations to help protect their people from discrimination and harassment, and ensure everyone’s personal safety. In addition to culture, there are many tools, such as advice lines or whistleblowing policies, that can help create a more inclusive working environment.”

Allyship can play an important role in helping LGBTQ+ employees be open about their identity, said 59% of the 402 UK respondents polled.

When looking for a new job, three-quarters of LGBTQ+ individuals look for a diverse workplace and 66% consider an organisation’s internal commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion. Leaders who are LGBTQ+ and open about their sexual orientation were also important, said 55%.

