Latest NewsPay & benefitsRetail

Lidl announces third pay rise in a year

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Lidl's new rates will be among the highest in the sector
D K Grove / Shutterstock.com
Lidl's new rates will be among the highest in the sector
D K Grove / Shutterstock.com

Supermarket chain Lidl has increased hourly pay for store and warehouse workers for the third time in a year.

These employees will receive £13.85 an hour in London and up to £13 an hour outside of the capital from 1 March. This represents an investment of more than £37 million, the company said.

Alongside a pay rise, workers will receive new bank holiday ‘premiums’ of £2 an hour, and a night shift premium of £3.50 an hour. The new rates will cover around 26,000 staff.

Lidl said the salary increase followed a successful Christmas period for the retailer, where sales grew by 12% year on year. The chain also won business from competitors over the festive period, gaining £116 million in consumer spend.

Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell said: “Customers are switching to Lidl from every other supermarket, and it’s our colleagues’ commitment and performance that is making this happen.

Retail pay

Aldi announces pay rise for 2024

Lidl increases pay for 24,500 employees 

“It’s only right, therefore, that we thank them for their incredible work and reward them for their efforts. Investing in our people is vital as we set our sights further on increasing our market share and bringing our high quality, great value products to even more households.”

Chief human resources officer Stephanie Rogers added that offering competitive rates of pay is crucial to the success of the business.

“This has always been central to our strategy, ever since opening our doors almost 30 years ago,” she said.

“I’m pleased that we are continuing to hold ourselves to our high standards and to reward colleagues with the highest rates of pay in the sector.”

Supermarkets are among the most competitive payers in a bid to attract and retain staff in a tight labour market.

Sainsbury’s upped its minimum pay to £12 an hour outside London at the start of this month, and £13.25 for those inside the M25.

Aldi’s rate will also go up at the start of February, to £13.85 for some store assistants working in the London area.

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Wickes announces flexible working for store managers

Almost 120,000 jobs lost in retail in 2023

Sainsbury’s announces major pay rise for 2024

Supermarkets, farming and hospitality urge apprenticeship levy reform

Online marketplace Etsy sheds staff as sales remain...

Oxfam workers begin first-ever strike

Aldi announces pay rise for 2024

Ikea announces 2024 pay rises

Metro Bank may cut workforce and opening hours

Does the four-day week align with flexibility and...