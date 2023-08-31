Lidl increases pay for 24,500 employees

Lidl GB has increased pay for its 24,500 employees, representing an £8 million investment and a total £60 million investment into pay over the past year.

From this month, store and warehouse staff working outside the M25 will see their hourly pay increase to £11.40 from £11.00, rising to £12.30 with length of service. Meanwhile, pay for those based inside the M25 will increase to £12.85 from £11.95, rising to £13.15 with length of service.

These rates are higher than the minimum wage rates of £10.42 for those aged 23 and above. as well as the real living wage rates set by the Living Wage Foundation, which are set at £11.95 for those based in London and £10.90 for the rest of the UK.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer at Lidl GB, said: “These rates of pay will ensure that Lidl maintains its position as a high-paying supermarket.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do, and this investment recognises the hard work and contribution they make in serving communities across the country every day.”

Stephanie Rogers, chief human resources officer at Lidl GB, added: “Back in 2015, Lidl GB became the first supermarket to pay the voluntary living wage. This marked a fundamental change within the industry and continues to set the bar for other supermarkets.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve continued to uphold our commitment to ensuring that those working at Lidl GB receive a pay rate that not only recognises their hard work, but also aligns with rising living costs. I’m incredibly proud to be part of an organisation that puts its people first.”

Lidl’s benefits package also includes life assurance, voluntary health and dental insurance schemes, an employee assistance programme, wellbeing support, enhanced maternity and paternity pay, sabbaticals, flexible working, a bikes-for-work scheme, an anniversary bonus, gifts for those having a baby, enhanced holiday entitlement of 30-35 days per year, discounted gym membership, flu vaccinations, eye care contribution, a 10% discount in stores and discounts on days out and cinema tickets.

