Lidl to create 4,000 jobs with 100 new stores

The German discount chain remains on track to reach 1,000 stores by the end of 2023, but it is now planning an additional 100 new stores in town centres, retail parks and metropolitan locations. Christian Härtnagel, chief executive of Lidl GB, said: “Our new store target today marks a significant investment for the business. We remain committed to our bricks and mortar strategy and maintaining our store opening pace; roughly a store a week for the next four years. “We will continue to bring our offer of great quality products at unbeatable value to even more communities across the country. I am also looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues to the Lidl GB team.” Since opening its first store in 1994, Lidl GB has continuously grown and now has more than 26,000 employees, 880 stores and 13 distribution centres. The news follows an announcement this month that the supermarket will increase wages by 6% from March 2022. Entry-level wages will increase from £9.50 to £10.10 per hour outside London and from £10.85 to £11.30 within the M25. Other benefits include increased pay with length of service, enhanced holiday entitlement and a 10% colleague discount. Part of the Schwarz retail group which generated more than €125bn revenue in 2020, Lidl has more than 341,000 employees globally, currently operates approximately 11,550 stores in 30 countries.