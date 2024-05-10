Lidl to match Aldi on hourly pay from June

Lidl GB has announced that, from 1 June, it is increasing pay for hourly-paid employees to a minimum of £12.40 across the country, up from £12.

In London, colleagues will see entry level pay rise to £13.65, up from £13.55.

Lidl’s previous pay increases – an entry level pay rise from £11.40 to £12 outside the M25 – were implemented only in March following a successful Christmas for the retailer.

The new increase marks the fourth pay increase in little more than a year.

Entry level rates will now be equal with those paid by rival store Aldi, making Lidl the joint best hourly pay in the sector.

With length of service the hourly rates will increase to £13 nationally and £14 within the M25, which the retailer claims are the top hourly rates in the UK for retailers.

The latest wage increases bring Lidl’s total investment in pay over the past 12 months to nearly £50m.

Lidl has grown from a single store in 1994 to a network of over 960, and now has over 32,000 employees in Britain, thousands of whom will benefit from this pay jump.

During spring Lidl said it had recorded significant trading and market share gains, with a market share now standing at a 8% – its highest level in the UK.

Stephanie Rogers, chief HR officer at Lidl GB, added: “The critical role that our colleagues play in driving our growth is always front of mind for us, which is why we’re committed to offering extremely competitive pay alongside a raft of other benefits. We want to continue to support and strengthen the teams that run our stores and warehouses every day, while attracting the best new talent. This latest investment helps us to do just that”.

The improvement in pay at Lidl runs alongside employees benefits including enhanced holiday entitlement, life assurance, and optional health and dental insurance. It claims to be the only low cost supermarket to offer an employee discount in store and says it has the most competitive maternity pay package in the sector.

Globally, Lidl, which is part of the Schwarz retail group, employs 376,000, operating 12,200 stores and 220 warehouses. It operates in 31 countries. It has 960 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

