The dangers of faking it on LinkedIn

LinkedIn uses are having a lot of fun with AI fake profile images, apparently. And HR has taken it upon itself to dampen down the excitement …

Will our jobs be replaced by AI? Is increasing misinformation the inevitable result of AI on social media? Will AI lead to more bias in recruitment? Will AI lead to humans’ extinction?

So many questions, none of them particularly cheery.

As many of these hilarious videos have shown it’s all too easy for AI image generators to go wrong with some nightmarish results” – Neil Finegan, DLC Training

But happily, a new use of AI is causing a few laughs on LinkedIn. Thanks to AI image generators we can have smoother skin, more chiselled features, expensive jewellery, designer outfits, and exotic backgrounds. We can now shed weight, have whiter teeth, and lose a few years too. Well, it would save money and time on dentistry, clothes shopping, makeup and moisturiser I guess, so what’s not to like?

HR firm DLC Training tells Personnel Today that #aiheadshots has more than 3.1 million views on TikTok with over 2.6 million views on some of the most popular videos which shows users how to create professional LinkedIn headshots in minutes.

Are we really this vain? Do people really network and do business on the basis of what someone looks like? The suggestion is outrageous! Surely, LinkedIn, unlike Facebook with all its boasting about holidays and “today’s office” clickbait, is a more serious business-oriented forum, where we share data, insights, thought-leadership, research findings that make us look good … I mean, that have a positive impact on the bottom line, contribute to the knowledge economy, connect with key thinkers, you know, all that stuff. Whatever.

Being in HR, DLC Training wishes to put a dampener on the all the fake image fun and share a warning with those keen to give it a go.

Neil Finegan, industry-expert tutor from DLC Training, says: “Using AI image-generating apps for your next LinkedIn headshot is a much quicker option than paying hefty fees for a professional photographer, new business attire and or hair and makeup.” But: “Be careful with the images you’re choosing to represent yourself or your business online. As many of these hilarious videos have shown it’s all too easy for AI image generators to go wrong with some nightmarish results. Always do a thorough check of the final image to make sure there are no subtle or glaring mistakes to avoid potential embarrassment with a future or current employer”.

There are also ownership and usage rights to consider – as ever with AI. TikTok user @gracesplace explains in her – viral – video (with over 170k likes!?) it’s crucial that users check any terms and conditions as well as app permissions before uploading any of their own images. Finegan adds: “Some platforms may even retain the rights to the generated images so always make sure you check the small print.”

He suggests that using AI-generated headshots raises concerns about authenticity when people are on the hunt for a new job. “While AI is great at creating visually pleasing images by analysing data and patterns, these kinds of images can lack the human touch and personal element which might help you stand out from the crowd.

Finegan adds: “If in doubt, stick to an authentic image which will help you put your best foot forward! Hiring managers and colleagues will be much more impressed with a genuine image that might be a little bit imperfect over a characterless AI version.”

Those of us with LinkedIn profile pictures – by no means all users have one – would prefer to stick to our authentic, unadorned photographs I’m sure. They just happen to have been taken 20 years ago …

