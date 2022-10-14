TaxEconomics, government & businessLatest News

Liz Truss reinstates corporation tax rise in a bid to bring stability

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock
Image: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock

Prime minister Liz Truss has reinstated the increase to corporation tax in a bid to stablise the economy and reassure investors, following weeks of market turmoil.

In a short speech announcing the U-turn this afternoon (14 October), Truss said keeping the previous government’s planned increase to corporation tax would raise £18bn per year, which would act as a “down-payment on our full medium-term fiscal plan”, which is to be revealed on 31 October.

She said she was committed to delivering a low tax, high wage, high growth economy, but acknowledged that the UK needed stability.

“It is clear that parts of our mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting,” she said. “So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”

She also announced the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng earlier today.

Government and economics

Chancellor U-turns on plans to scrap top income tax rate

Conservatives: Seven proposals that could impact HR

“[Hunt] will drive our mission to go for growth, including taking forward the supply side reforms that our country needs,” Truss said.

“We owe it to the next generation to improve our economic performance to deliver higher wages, new jobs and better public services, and to ease the burden of debt.”

The corporation tax U-turn was widely welcomed by organisations representing employers and workers.

CBI director-general Tony Danker said: “The instability of recent weeks has paused investment and hit livelihoods, so it was important today that the government responded to those market concerns. In the weeks to come, government plans will need to continue to restore fiscal credibility to give markets and business confidence to invest.

“Once stability is restored, we must plan for economic growth from 2023. That will be the moment to set out a new long-term tax regime that will kickstart business investment and ensure the UK is competitive in a changing world.”

However, some have suggested it has thrown the economy into further instability.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The Conservatives’ kamikaze budget has already cost millions of people dear. Today’s U-turn will not help families already hit by higher mortgages and higher prices. And sacking the chancellor for implementing the prime minister’s plans is not the total change of direction we need.

“Working people will remember the chaos and worry of these last few weeks. This government’s first priority was tax cuts for the wealthy and big business and removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses. You can’t trust the Tories with the nation’s finances.

“We need a government that will do the right thing – starting with getting wages rising, getting more money into the pockets of working families and protecting our public services. That’s how we stop the coming recession and protect families in this cost-of-living emergency.”

Seb Maley, CEO at tax and IR35 insurance consultancy Qdos, said: “The government doesn’t seem to know which way to turn. Having rowed back on its pledge to scrap the corporation tax rise, the government would be unwise to do the same regarding IR35 reform.

“One of the few things Liz Truss and the now ex-chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, have got right is the decision to repeal IR35 reform. Backtracking on a promise to scrap these changes would ultimately cause more financial problems than it would solve.”

There has been nothing so far to suggest that plans to repeal IR35 reforms will be scrapped.

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Conservatives: Seven proposals that could impact HR

Reporting requirements to be removed for thousands of...

Chancellor U-turns on plans to scrap top income...

Employers or employees? Who will decide the fate...

Half of HR departments expect budget cuts

Cost of living: One in six working multiple...

Labour would tax top earners to fund NHS...

Mini-Budget: Chancellor cuts taxes and lifts bankers’ bonus...

National insurance rise to be reversed

Bank of England raises UK interest rates to...