Lloyds and Tesco announce redundancies

Lloyds Banking Group and Tesco have become the latest employers to announce a round of job restructures in a bid to create efficiency savings.

Lloyds said it would close 136 branches across its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands between May this year and March 2026.

The bank has also announced the planned closure of two major offices, in Liverpool and Dunfermline, which will affect more than 1,000 staff.

All workers affected by the closures will be offered alternative roles, it said. Lloyds said the move had been driven by customer habits, with many people now preferring to bank online meaning less need for physical sites.

A spokesperson said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.”

A year ago Lloyds cut 1,600 jobs across its branch network for the same reason, citing the aim of nudging customers to a “digital first” approach.

Tesco has also today announced plans to cut around 400 jobs from stores and head office, citing a need for efficiency savings so it can invest in the business.

A spokesperson said: “We have started speaking to colleagues about a number of proposed changes in our stores and head office, including changing our bakery model in some stores, and updating our management structure in Tesco Mobile phone shops.

“Taken together, the changes we are proposing mean that around 400 roles will be removed.”

Alternative roles will be available for staff affected by the changes, and Tesco noted it currently has 1,000 vacancies across the business.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury’s announced it would be cutting 3,000 jobs through the closure of most of its cafes and hot food counters, and by reducing management roles by a fifth.

These latest job losses reflect high levels of uncertainty in the labour market as businesses prepare for higher employment costs in April.

In her October budget, chancellor Rachel Reeves increased employer national insurance contributions to 15%, lowered the threshold at which they were payable, and announced a 6.7% increase in the national living wage.

