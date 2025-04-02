Maisie Adam to host Employee Benefits Awards 2025

Comedian Maisie Adam will host the Employee Benefits Awards 2025 on Friday 27 June.

Adam will welcome HR, reward and benefits professionals to this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), London. The event will provide the reward, benefits and HR industry with the opportunity to recognise and celebrate those driving excellence through their reward and benefits strategies.

Adam started in the industry in 2016 and toured her first stand-up show across the UK. The show was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Brighton Fringe after receiving positive reviews from runs at Bath Comedy Festival, Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival, Southend Fringe and Guildford Fringe.

She won the So You Think You’re Funny? competition at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and wrote and starred in Life Lessons on BBC3. She narrated ITV’s 2021 dating show The Cabins and hosts several podcasts alongside comedians Tom Lucy and Suzi Ruffell.

Adam finished her latest UK tour in March 2023 and has appeared as a guest on shows such as Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You, QI, Roast Battle, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Hypothetical and The Stand-Up Sketch Show.

Employee Benefits announced the shortlist for 2025’s awards last month, including the categories Best public sector benefits, Best benefits to support reproductive health, and Best benefits to support work-life balance, among many others. Employers featured on this year’s shortlist include Housing 21, Lloyds Banking Group, Central Co-op and Next.

The daytime event will include a drinks reception, three-course meal, entertainment and the chance to network with industry professionals.

