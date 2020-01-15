Employee Benefits Awards 2020 entry deadline fast approaching

Time is running out to enter the Employee Benefits Awards 2020, as the entry deadline of 17 January is fast approaching.

The Employee Benefits Awards, now entering its 18th year, offers organisations an exciting chance to showcase the significant efforts they are demonstrating through their benefits and people strategies.

New for this year’s awards are the categories of Best diversity and inclusion strategy, Best DC pensions strategy and Best pay and bonus strategy. Through these, employers will be able to showcase a range of achievements across the full gamut of benefits and reward: working to remove barriers and support progression, tailoring benefits to the needs of a diverse workforce and creating educational awareness campaigns; developing a pensions strategy that best meets the needs of a particular workforce; and introducing innovative approaches to remuneration.

The Employee Benefits Awards provide employers with a chance to showcase their work in a widespread range of areas, from addressing the importance of mental health in the workplace, to developing engaging pensions communications to prompt staff to plan for a secure future.

There are also categories for Benefits team of the year, Employee benefits professional of the year, Rising star, and the overall award for the night, the Grand Prix.

The winners will be announced at the Employee Benefits Awards and Summer Party, held on Friday 5 June 2020 at The Pavilion at the Tower of London. This must-attend event will give entrants and industry professionals the opportunity to network and celebrate best practice and innovation in an iconic location.

Find out more and enter the awards…