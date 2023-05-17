Employers unclear about maternity redundancy changes

Two-thirds of UK businesses have said they are not clear on what the proposed changes are from the private members’ bill to protect workers on maternity leave from redundancy.

The Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Bill would make amendments to the Employment Rights Act 1996 and is currently at its third reading in the House of Lords.

While amendments could still be made, if passed in its current form, it would give the government the power to extend the current protection from redundancy to a time after pregnancy or after periods of maternity, adoption or shared parental leave.

The protection is expected to cover the period from when a woman tells her employer she’s pregnant until 18 months after the birth.

According to the research by employment law and HR consultancy firm WorkNest, while the majority (67%) of businesses said they were not clear about the proposed changes, 24% were aware and had started to review what needed to be done.

Only 2% have updated their policies and procedures in anticipation of the change, according to the survey of more than 700 employers and HR professionals on family-friendly rights matters.

Alexandra Farmer, head of team and solicitor at WorkNest, said: “The movement on these bills comes at a time when many businesses are short-staffed either as a result of recruitment challenges or staffing cutbacks. So, it’s understandable that allowing more flexibility across the board, and affording some employees additional entitlements, may be difficult to accommodate.

“There has been a lot of inactivity on these bills since many were included in the Queen’s Speech in 2019, however they now seem to suddenly be moving at pace. It’s crucial that workplaces are flexible and family-friendly so employers should get the relevant advice on how to successfully make the required adaptations for staff as they come into force.”

The Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Bill is just one of a number of “family friendly workplace” bills currently going through parliament. Others include the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill, the Carer’s Leave Bill 2022-23 and the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill 2022-23.

