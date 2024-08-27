Men’s health: Men in England facing ‘silent crisis’, warn councils

Men in England are facing “a silent health crisis”, dying nearly four years earlier than women, while suffering disproportionately higher rates of cancers, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, according to a report.

The report, Men’s health: The lives of men in our communities, by the Local Government Association (LGA) has highlighted severe inequalities, with men in deprived areas living up to 10 years less than their affluent counterparts and facing a 20-year gap in healthy life expectancy.

The LGA found socio-economic and behavioural factors, including higher levels of smoking and excessive drinking, were contributory factors. In addition, the report found that four out of every five suicides are by men.

The LGA, which represents councils, is as a result now urging the government to implement a men’s health strategy similar to the women’s health strategy of 2022. It wants men’s health to be recognised as “a national concern”.

The association is also calling for local suicide prevention funding to be reinstated. The £57m fund, which goes to councils to provide vital support for those at risk of suicide, ended in March.

Meanwhile, local councils are taking action through innovative approaches to support men’s health, the LGA research found.

These include community-driven programmes targeting loneliness and mental wellbeing, such as photography walking groups and social clubs. Football programmes are also combining physical activity with workshops on healthy lifestyles.

Mental health support is being enhanced for specific groups, such as young black men and farmers, through school-based counselling, community outreach, mental health training for barbers, and health checks at local markets.

These initiatives aim to address the physical and mental health challenges men face, particularly in isolated or high-pressure environments.

Recognising that men often distrust traditional health services, councils are partnering with community groups and grassroots organisations, demonstrating that collaboration is essential for tackling this critical public health issue.

Cllr David Fothergill, chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “We are calling for men’s health to be recognised as a national concern, and for the government to implement a men’s health strategy.

“Innovative local initiatives led by councils are making strides, but national action is needed to help close the life expectancy gap,” he added.

Examples of innovative council approaches include Calderdale Council, which has a ‘Staying Well’ programme to address loneliness and promote wellbeing, including diabetes and cancer awareness among a wide range of health topics. It works through community-driven initiatives, with a focus on engaging men.

Led by three community anchor organisations, the programme offers activities such as a photography-themed walking group, a ‘Men’s United’ weekly social group, and a reminiscing group for older men from the South Asian community with memory challenges.

East Sussex County Council, too, has prioritised men’s mental health in response to the national focus on men as a high risk group for death by suicide.

In 2021, a community development fund was established, providing grants to 20 local groups in Hastings to support men’s mental wellbeing through arts, nature, and physical activities, the LGA said.

The ‘Mr Hastings and St Leonards’ project, a three-year initiative, has engaged hundreds of men, creating a movement with events, films, podcasts, and a mobile men’s room tour to spark conversations about health.

Additionally, a ‘Men in Mind’ project offers mental health and suicide prevention training to public-facing staff in local businesses like barbers and tattoo shops.

Gateshead Council, meanwhile, is funding a ‘MAN v FAT’ programme to help overweight men improve their health through football and community support. The initiative runs in 10-week seasons, combining weekly football sessions with workshops on diet and exercise.

The programme also provides access to an online portal with additional resources and peer support through WhatsApp groups. Launched in October, the scheme has already seen two seasons and has a 90% success rate in weight loss among participants.

MAN v FAT Gateshead offers 80 funded places in its first year, with referrals from GPs and social prescribers, supported by public health funds and national initiatives.

In London, Islington Council has a £2.5m programme from the Violence Reduction Unit and NHS North Central London. Launched in 2022, the three-year programme focuses on enhancing mental health support for young black men.

The initiative includes a school-based programme offering counselling to nearly 180 students, community outreach by the elevate innovation team, working with more than 60 individuals, and mental health training for barbers, with staff at five barbershops getting training in mental health first aid, making every contact count and safeguarding.

Finally, Melton Borough Council has funded health checks for farmers at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market, run by the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN).

Launched as a pilot in 2022 and extended through funding from the UK government, the service offers physical and mental health checks twice a month.

More than 500 farmers have used the service in the past year, receiving blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol tests, along with lifestyle advice.

The programme also includes referrals to additional services, addressing health challenges faced by farmers, who often work in isolation and face significant pressure.