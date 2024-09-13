Met Police officer dismissed for antisemitic language

A Metropolitan Police constable has been dismissed for using antisemitic language at work, after colleagues reported his unacceptable behaviour.

PC Morgan Griffiths, a ward officer based in Dagenham, was this week found to have committed gross misconduct, the force said.

The incident happened in February in east London while he was talking to a colleague at work.

A hearing that concluded on 9 September found that his conduct had fallen below the expected standards of professional behaviour.

Griffiths’ language was “entirely inappropriate” and “antisemitic” said Inspector Scott Didham of the Met’s directorate of professional standards (DPS).

East London police chief Stuart Bell said: “This case resulted from colleagues stepping in and rightly challenging unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour – I’m reassured that they felt confident to take this action.”

He added that the Met was intent on building a culture where anyone could feel welcome and thrive.

In 2023 Louise Casey’s review of the Met branded the organisation as institutionally sexist, racist and homophobic, with a “boys’ club” culture. This resulted in 90 Met Police officers taken away from tackling serious crime and terrorism and DPS teams investigating wrongdoing in the force.

The review was triggered by the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer.

The Casey review said the Met’s response to discrimination was “wholly unsatisfactory” and there had been a systemic failure to root out discriminatory and bullying behaviour.

In response, the Met said its own work tackling rogue officers had led to a 70% increase in dismissals in six months and that it was building a new “re-vetting” system.

Prior to the Casey review findings an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) ordered the Met to overhaul its culture and raise standards after an investigation found officers routinely shared violent, misogynist and discriminatory messages.

Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, in the wake of the Casey review, said it was “nonsensical” that he lacked the power to sack officers.

He told a BBC radio phone-in on 6 April 2023: “In all cases, I don’t have the final say on who’s in the Metropolitan Police. I know that sounds mad, I’m the commissioner,” he said.

Rowley went on to criticise the Met’s disciplinary process, pointing out that independent legal tribunals could decide the Met had to retain officers even though the force wanted to sack them. This was one of the powers that had to be changed, he added.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ



Browse more human resources jobs