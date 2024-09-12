Supreme Court: Tesco workers triumph in fire and rehire battle

The UK Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that Tesco cannot fire and rehire distribution workers who receive ‘retained pay’ and has reinstated a High Court injunction to prevent it from doing so.

Tesco argued that a term in the workers’ employment contract simply meant that an entitlement to “retained pay” would be “permanent” for the duration of the contract and that it was subject to the retailer’s right to dismiss on notice.

However, in Tesco Stores v Usdaw the Supreme Court rejected this argument as it gave no substance to the express promise that the entitlement to retained pay would be “permanent”.

Supreme Court judges said the correct interpretation of the retained pay term is that the right to receive it continues as long as employment in the same role continues, subject only to certain qualifications within the retained pay term.

It added that the right is deprived of its value if there is nothing to prevent Tesco from unilaterally terminating employment to defeat it.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court held that “Tesco is precluded by an implied term from exercising the contractual right to dismiss the claimants on notice for the purpose of removing or diminishing their right to receive permanent retained pay”.

Usdaw vs Tesco: background

In 2007, Tesco offered a permanent “retained pay” enhancement to staff willing to relocate from closing distribution centres to new ones in Daventry and Lichfield under a collective agreement with the Usdaw union.

In 2021, the retailer wished to end this contractual agreement in exchange for a lump sum payment. Those workers who declined the change would be “fired and rehired” – their contracts terminated and replaced with agreements that had the retained pay removed.

In February 2022, the High Court ruled in the workers’ favour and stated that the benefit was “guaranteed for life” and issued an injunction preventing Tesco from issuing notices of termination.

However, an appeal by Tesco saw the Court of Appeal overturn this in July 2022. It found that the fact the collective agreements contained references about retained pay being “permanent” only meant it was guaranteed for the life of a particular contract of employment, and that the language used did not suggest it would last beyond that.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court granted the shop workers’ union permission to appeal and the case was heard in April 2024.

Usdaw vs Tesco: reaction

Neil Todd, a partner in the trade union law group at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “This is a fantastic judgment for Usdaw and the members concerned. Those in receipt of retained pay were promised unequivocally that they would be afforded a permanent benefit under their employment contract if they agreed to remain with the business and support it when it needed them most.”

Matthew Howse, partner at law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius, said: “This landmark decision puts substantial limits on ‘fire and rehire’ practices, especially for benefits described as ‘permanent’. It underscores the weight courts may give to such language in employment contracts. Employers will need to reconsider their strategies for implementing contractual changes. Moving forward, more collaborative approaches with employees and unions may be necessary to navigate significant alterations to employment terms.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We accept the Supreme Court’s judgment. Our colleagues in our distribution centres play a really critical role in helping us to serve our customers and we value all their hard work. Our objective in this has always been to ensure fairness across all our DC colleagues.

“Today’s judgment relates to a contractual dispute brought on behalf of a very small number of colleagues in our UK distribution network who receive a supplement to their pay. This supplement was offered many years ago as an incentive to retain certain colleagues and the vast majority of our distribution colleagues today do not receive this top-up.

“In 2021, we took the decision to phase it out. We made a competitive offer to affected colleagues at that time, and many of them chose to accept this. Our aim has always been to engage constructively with Usdaw and the small number of colleagues affected.”

Personnel Today has contacted the Usdaw union for comment.

Implications for employers

Patrick Howarth, partner at Foot Anstey, said the Usdaw vs Tesco case has been wrongly painted with the same brush as a number of the fire and re-hire cases hitting the headlines recently, with the facts of this case expanding beyond this.

“It always was and remains currently possible for employers to ‘fire and rehire’ in order to change contractual terms. For it to be lawful there needs to be a substantial reason for doing so, consultation with employees to try to reach agreement first, and compliance with the Acas Code of Practice on dismissal and re-engagement.

“Retailers and other employers should not be concerned that their right to change terms of their employees’ contracts has been removed. It hasn’t. The most important takeaway for employment professionals and HR teams for this case is that communications between unions and employers issued during consultation were held to be relevant to the interpretation of what particular contractual terms actually meant.

“Today’s judgment acts as an important reminder that careful drafting of all communications is essential. Ultimately, today’s ruling will bring into focus a number of tensions within the fire and re-hire debate but its implications for the wider employment landscape remain to be seen.”

