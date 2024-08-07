BonusesCompensationLatest NewsTech sectorPerformance management

Microsoft links security to employee performance reviews

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
Shutterstock / Dragos Asaftei

Microsoft has made security a “core priority” for its workforce, tying it to employee performance reviews.

The technology giant implemented the new policy after a number of high-profile security breaches led to increasing concerns among legislators and regulators.

An internal memo from Microsoft’s chief people officer Kathleen Hogan explained that the change will affect all staff when establishing priorities and assessing performance.

If employees fail to focus on security, it could impact promotions, merit-based pay rises and bonuses.

According to technology publication the Verge, the memo stated: “Everyone at Microsoft will have security as a Core Priority. When faced with a tradeoff, the answer is clear and simple: security above all else(…) Our new Security Core Priority reinforces our commitment to security and holds us accountable for building secure products and services.”

The move means security will be added to the company’s other two core priorities, known internally as the Connect process. These focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as the firm’s expectations and principles for managers.

While performance reviews and priorities affect Microsoft staff bonuses, the firm hasn’t clarified exactly how the change will impact compensation.

Last week, the company announced that it will award staff a one-off cash amount of an extra 10% to 25% of their annual bonus value following the recent completion of its fiscal year.

In May, Microsoft revealed that a percentage of senior executive compensation would be based on security priorities. It said deputy chief information security officers would be placed in each product group and it would overhaul security by bringing teams together from its major platforms and product teams.

Under the new policy, employees will have to show how they have introduced effective security changes, while technical staff will have to incorporate it into product design procedures when they start a project. They will also have to follow security practices that are in place, and ensure customer products are secure by default.

Microsoft has been contacted for comment.

 

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

