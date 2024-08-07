Microsoft links security to employee performance reviews

Microsoft has made security a “core priority” for its workforce, tying it to employee performance reviews.

The technology giant implemented the new policy after a number of high-profile security breaches led to increasing concerns among legislators and regulators.

An internal memo from Microsoft’s chief people officer Kathleen Hogan explained that the change will affect all staff when establishing priorities and assessing performance.

If employees fail to focus on security, it could impact promotions, merit-based pay rises and bonuses.

According to technology publication the Verge, the memo stated: “Everyone at Microsoft will have security as a Core Priority. When faced with a tradeoff, the answer is clear and simple: security above all else(…) Our new Security Core Priority reinforces our commitment to security and holds us accountable for building secure products and services.”

The move means security will be added to the company’s other two core priorities, known internally as the Connect process. These focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as the firm’s expectations and principles for managers.

While performance reviews and priorities affect Microsoft staff bonuses, the firm hasn’t clarified exactly how the change will impact compensation.

Last week, the company announced that it will award staff a one-off cash amount of an extra 10% to 25% of their annual bonus value following the recent completion of its fiscal year.

In May, Microsoft revealed that a percentage of senior executive compensation would be based on security priorities. It said deputy chief information security officers would be placed in each product group and it would overhaul security by bringing teams together from its major platforms and product teams.

Under the new policy, employees will have to show how they have introduced effective security changes, while technical staff will have to incorporate it into product design procedures when they start a project. They will also have to follow security practices that are in place, and ensure customer products are secure by default.

Microsoft has been contacted for comment.

