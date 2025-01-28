More than 1,000 jobs saved in Harland & Wolff buyout

More than 1,000 jobs have been saved following the takeover of Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff (H&W).

Spanish state-owned rival business Navantia has completed a deal to acquire Harland & Wolff’s four sites in Belfast; Appledore, Devon; Methil, Fife; and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.

The move follows the company’s insolvency last September, when it announced it was about to appoint administrators after a review found that it had no long-term funding secured to cover its ongoing costs.

It is the second time in five years that the business, famed for its iconic “Samson and Goliath” cranes in Belfast dock, had gone into administration. In 2019, small energy firm InfraStrata secured its future in a buyout.

Now, under Navantia UK’s management, the shipbuilder says the move will strengthen the nation’s defence, maritime and clean energy industrial capabilities and enable H&W to take advantage of its “extensive expertise to support a highly skilled workforce and robust supply chain”.

Ricardo Domínguez, chairman of Navantia, said: “The completion of this acquisition marks a significant milestone for Navantia UK and demonstrates our long-term commitment to UK industry.

“By combining Harland & Wolff’s proud heritage and facilities with Navantia’s global expertise in defence, maritime and renewable energy, we are creating an exceptional platform for growth.”

According to the shipbuilder, all affected staff have transferred to Navantia UK with their current terms and conditions preserved.

The deal, which was secured in December 2024, was welcomed by the Department for Business and Trade.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This deal is a major vote of confidence in the UK from Navantia, which will not only secure the future of UK shipbuilding but protect 1,000 jobs across the country and bring future investment into shipbuilding right across the UK.”

He explained that the government is “steadfast in supporting the future of UK shipbuilding”, highlighting that national security is the foundation of its plan for change.

“This deal will guarantee our sovereign shipbuilding capability to bolster our Navy and ensure the industry can continue to deliver economic growth and boost coastal communities right across the UK,” Reynolds added.

