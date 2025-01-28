Northern IrelandLatest NewsManufacturingJob creation and losses

More than 1,000 jobs saved in Harland & Wolff buyout

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / James Kennedy NI
Shutterstock / James Kennedy NI

More than 1,000 jobs have been saved following the takeover of Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff (H&W).

Spanish state-owned rival business Navantia has completed a deal to acquire Harland & Wolff’s four sites in Belfast; Appledore, Devon; Methil, Fife; and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.

The move follows the company’s insolvency last September, when it announced it was about to appoint administrators after a review found that it had no long-term funding secured to cover its ongoing costs.

It is the second time in five years that the business, famed for its iconic “Samson and Goliath” cranes in Belfast dock, had gone into administration. In 2019, small energy firm InfraStrata secured its future in a buyout.

British jobs at risk

Titanic builder announces insolvency, jobs at risk

The Body Shop rescued from administration

Fashion retailer Ted Baker to enter administration

Now, under Navantia UK’s management, the shipbuilder says the move will strengthen the nation’s defence, maritime and clean energy industrial capabilities and enable H&W to take advantage of its “extensive expertise to support a highly skilled workforce and robust supply chain”.

Ricardo Domínguez, chairman of Navantia, said: “The completion of this acquisition marks a significant milestone for Navantia UK and demonstrates our long-term commitment to UK industry.

“By combining Harland & Wolff’s proud heritage and facilities with Navantia’s global expertise in defence, maritime and renewable energy, we are creating an exceptional platform for growth.”

According to the shipbuilder, all affected staff have transferred to Navantia UK with their current terms and conditions preserved.

The deal, which was secured in December 2024, was welcomed by the Department for Business and Trade.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This deal is a major vote of confidence in the UK from Navantia, which will not only secure the future of UK shipbuilding but protect 1,000 jobs across the country and bring future investment into shipbuilding right across the UK.”

He explained that the government is “steadfast in supporting the future of UK shipbuilding”, highlighting that national security is the foundation of its plan for change.

“This deal will guarantee our sovereign shipbuilding capability to bolster our Navy and ensure the industry can continue to deliver economic growth and boost coastal communities right across the UK,” Reynolds added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Jobs boost for Rolls-Royce as MoD signs off...

Volkswagen agrees deal to avoid compulsory redundancies

Bosch UK: this is how our HR teams...

Wind turbine maker sheds 300 jobs on Isle...

Bosch to axe up to 10,000 jobs in...

Private sector pay awards drop to 3.9%

BAE to hire 2,400 new recruits as skills...

VW staff set to strike in Germany over...

Vauxhall plans to close Luton plant, relocating some...

Ford to axe 4,000 jobs in Europe