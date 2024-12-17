Most employees not expecting Christmas bonus

BonusesLatest NewsTeam reward

Most employees (60%) are not expecting a Christmas bonus, while just 8% anticipate a bigger payout this year.

Research by employee benefits technology provider Zest revealed that 44% are also not hopeful of receiving a pay increase in the next year because of a rise in employers’ national insurance contributions announced in the chancellor’s recent budget.

The study found that a large number of employers have already started curbing wage rises throughout this year, with just 43% of workers claiming to have received the increase they were expecting in 2024.

Commenting on the figures, Zest warned that organisations failing to provide good financial incentives risk not only negatively affecting the morale of their workforces, but are also in danger of reducing productivity and losing talented staff.

Christmas working

Office Christmas parties on the rise in London

Half of workers hope for seasonal bonus or gift from manager  
Businesses worry over recruiting festive season staff

Employers must ensure that they can motivate and reward individuals beyond focusing on their pay packets, the company insisted.

The research also revealed that more than seven in 10 (71%) of employees surveyed who are in line for a Christmas bonus would prefer better employee benefits. This is particularly important for 18-34-year-olds, with four in five (80%) preferring them to bonuses.

Nearly three in five (57%) of those polled also suggested they prioritised longer-term financial support, claiming that the Christmas party spend would better invested in their employee benefits package.

These findings echo those of recent Zest research, which showed that while two-thirds (63%) of workers said employee benefits have grown in importance to them when deciding where to work, two in five (41%) believe their company’s package is inadequate.

Matt Russell, CEO of Zest, said: “After yet another tough year, many employees appear resigned to not receiving the financial rewards they’re looking for from their employer.

“If pay stagnates or organisations are unable to offer bonuses, they must ensure they are finding alternative ways to reward employees or they risk falling behind competitors. Employee benefits packages offer a cost-effective approach for employers to reward employees without salary hikes and ensure they continue to attract and retain key talent.”

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

