Office Christmas parties on the rise in London

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
The number of employer-organised Christmas parties are rising in London, with three in four (75%) of office workers planning to attend one this year.

This figure shows a significant increase from 2023, when around one in two (53%) took part in work-led festive celebrations.

The findings from a Censuswide survey commissioned by London Heritage Quarter, a group of four central London Business Improvement Districts, also showed that four in five (80%) employees planned to attend informal drinks with colleagues separate to their employer’s events.

According to the group, the research, carried out among 1,000 London office workers, indicates a much-needed boost for the capital’s hospitality sector, which it highlighted has faced a number of recent challenges, including increasing operational costs, economic uncertainty and ongoing staffing shortages.

Ruth Duston OBE, CEO of London Heritage Quarter, said: “The resurgence of office Christmas parties this year is a welcome boost for London’s economy. The renaissance of festive activities will drive much-needed revenue for the hospitality sector, while also contributing to increased footfall across the capital throughout the retail industry’s busiest season. It’s a clear indicator of the important role these industries play in sustaining the capital’s economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 Christmas Party Trends report by Office Christmas found that employers are increasing their festive party spending by an average of 10%.

The survey of 350 event-buyers, responsible for more than 10,000 people, also suggested that UK businesses want events which offer interactive experiences such as themed parties, murder mystery dinners, and even curling.

It further found that organisations were looking for more inclusive celebrations with a wider variety of non-alcoholic options, and that eco-friendly venues and practices were key factors for those organising parties.

